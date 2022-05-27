Jif Peanut Butter Recalled in the US and Canada Due to Salmonella Outbreak

Don't like to read?

Jif peanut butter products distributed in retail stores and other outlets are being recalled in the US and Canada due to a salmonella outbreak linked to a Lexington, Kentucky, manufacturing facility. Among many other peanut butter products recalled are crunchy, creamy, and natural varieties, along with many others.

J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall on several assortments of peanut butter products on Friday. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and local partners investigate the outbreak in 12 states.

Epidemiologic proof revealed that Jif brand peanut butter made at the Lexington facility may have caused the salmonella outbreak.

According to CDC data, 14 cases have been reported, and two were hospitalized due to the illness. FDA said:

Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.

What is salmonella?

The salmonellosis bacteria cause salmonella. Symptoms emerge after 12 to 72 hours of contact with the infected individual. Most infected patients recuperate within four to seven days without treatment, but more extreme cases can arise.

J.M. Smucker Co., list of Jif products recall lot code numbers seven digits ending in 425 between 1274425 – 2140425 as these were processed in J.M. Smucker Lexington facility.

The lot code numbers are usually printed on the back label of the jar. The list of recalled Jif products is available on the FDA’s website.

Consumers must check if they have bought any contaminated Jif peanut butter and are encouraged to dispose of them immediately. Sanitize any containers and surfaces that may have come in contact with the peanut butter.

People who consume affected Jif products should look out for symptoms like abdominal cramping, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, eye irritation, muscle pain, and urinary tract symptoms and contact their health care provider right away.

The FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency perform the voluntary Jif peanut butter product recall.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NPR: Jif peanut butter is being recalled for potential salmonella contamination; by Wynne Davis

The New York Times: Several Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Potential Salmonella; by Livia Albeck-Ripka

C|Net: Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Salmonella: What You Need to Know; by Edward Moyer and Sean Keane

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License