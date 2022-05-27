Trumpism Defeated in Georgia

Don't like to read?

It appears that in most areas of America, Trump is losing what little power he has left. He proves that the truth is more powerful than one old, obese fascist whose lies have become tiresome.

Two days ago, Georgia held its Republican Primary. Nearly every candidate endorsed by Trump was defeated. I’m just waiting to hear what excuses Trump will have for another failure on his part.

Still, a whiny little child who didn’t get his way, he supported David Perdue in his challenge to defeat current Governor Brian Kemp, and Jody Hice to win the Republican Party’s nomination over current Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. Trump remains angry because both Kemp and Raffensperger refused to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This red state turned blue and voted for Joe Biden, and two Democratic Senators, Rafael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff.

Trump remains the leader of those who calls themselves “Republicans” in Washington, but his hold over red-state officials is waning. “The truth lives here,” and I know that if the Electoral College did not exist, the orange buffoon would have little or no support within the majority of all 50 states.

Is this an indication that his cult is in disarray? Is it possible that some have found the courage to think for themselves and realize that Trump is a danger to the future of our country?

This inspires an even greater, more important question: “Can the division between our nation’s people become a lesser problem than it has been over the past seven years?”

One disappointing loss for the people of Georgia was a win for the Republican nominee in the Senate. Former NFL running back, Herschel Walker will face Democrat Rafael Warnock in November. Walker does not have a single qualification that allows him to become a United States Senator. He is a Trump devotee and a traitor to his race.

Most of what is wrong with our country today are directly attributable to every right-wing politician in Washington. Every one of them turned against their country and its 331 million people in January of 2017 and gave their loyalty to Trump, and they remain loyal. This means that they are the enemy. They are not Americans. They have broken their oath of office and should be forced to resign.

Former Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss, a Republican, said the results of the gubernatorial primary show that Republican voters appreciate Kemp’s accomplishments in his first term and demonstrate the limits of Trump’s influence.

“Georgia Republicans have spoken about how they feel about Trump,” said Chambliss, who served two terms in the Senate.

I remain fearful. The ignorant voters in Georgia’s 14th district selected one of the worst people in the world, white supremacist Marjorie Taylor Green, to represent them in November. In Texas, attorney general Ken Paxton defeated George P Bush, nephew of George W Bush.

There are pockets of Trump loyalists remaining in areas where the only important issue is “making America great again” by placing whites in power, and all other races and colors in the role of enslaved people to an all-white hierarchy.

I am sorry to tell you, but America will never be completely healed. Trump’s damage is far more extensive than most want to believe. He reawakened emotions of fear and hatred from millions who are willing to commit acts of violence against the orange buffoon’s many, many enemies.

We can begin by using our votes to expel every member of Trump’s party from office in November and in 2024. This is your country, not theirs

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Flipboard: Trump-backed nominees lost in Georgia, but can Republicans escape the specter of Maga?

CNN: Kemp and Raffensperger will win Georgia GOP primaries, CNN projects, as voters reject Trump-backed challengers

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of GPA Photo Archive’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Matt A.J.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License