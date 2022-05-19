Mysterious Worldwide Hepatitis Outbreak in Children Linked to COVID-19

Don't like to read?

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) investigates a mysterious worldwide outbreak of hepatitis in children. This week they will complete the report if adenovirus or COVID-19 is linked to the abnormal condition.

Approximately 18% of the cases worldwide sampled positive for COVID-19. Philippa Easterbrook from the WHO’s global hepatitis program, said they are looking at serological testing for previous exposure and infections.

The United Kingdom (UK) will have data to study whether the adenovirus in children varies among children without liver disease.

WHO said the U.K. International Health Regulations National Focal Point had registered 10 cases of severe hepatitis of unknown etiology in children from 11 months to 5 years old.

For one thing, no evidence links hepatitis with COCID 18 vaccines. None of the U.K. liver specimens indicated liver inflammation due to adenovirus because it is used in some COVID-19 vaccinations. Adenovirus is harmless transporters that have been modified so they cannot replicate or cause infections. But, doctors are theorizing the connection between the jab and the hepatitis flare-up.

Doctors in the U.K. are studying if an adenovirus is a reason for the unexplained liver disease outbreak in young children as case numbers rise in their country, the U.S., Israel.

So far, 69 hepatitis or liver inflammation cases have been identified in 11 countries. Some people have instantaneously condemned the outbreak on either covid-19, the vaccines, or lockdowns. But U.K. doctors said the cause is unknown.

Many of the kids in the documented cases have diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain followed by the development of jaundice.

Jaundice is a condition then the eyes and skin turn yellow because of a high bilirubin level, and the liver loses its ability to clear it.

Dr. Meera Chand, UKHSA director of clinical and emerging infections, said parents should be alert to hepatitis signs, particularly jaundice.

It is still vague what is behind the uptick in liver disease cases among young children in many countries, but an absence of social mixing throughout lockdown could be an aspect.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

