The Growth of Hate in America

Don't like to read?

Following Trump’s lead, when any Republican speaks before the press today, their words are composed of lies and intended to create anger which moves into hatred, and eventually acts of violence.

The most recent mass shootings in America on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, and on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, were hate crimes, the greatest danger to the American people now correctly referred to as “Domestic Terrorism.”

It is impossible to enjoy reading the news today. Although there are many wonderful stories about individual Americans sacrificing their time and assets for others, the media doesn’t report them while continuing to allow Trump and his supporters to lie with the intention of dividing our nation with the raw emotion of hatred.

Growing up in the 1950’s and 60’s seems less like reality and more like a dream. None of what I was taught exists today. Most importantly, I was taught to respect others. Although I might not agree with them, their beliefs and opinions are as valid as my own. I was taught humility, never bragging about my accomplishments. Kindness, understanding, and compassion were words I tried to live by.

At age 10, I became interested in politics. Speeches made by our nation’s leaders offered confidence, hope, and promises for a better tomorrow. Our congressmen promised to work with members of the opposing party and pass legislation which would benefit all of our nation’s people. None of this exists in Washington today.

I was fascinated in 1960 when the televised debates between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon revealed their position on issues important to all Americans. Things have changed.

Watching a Trump rally is not unlike Hitler’s in 1930’s Germany. The tone of Hitler’s speeches were far more angry, but the substance was very similar. His goal was to control his weak-minded supporters by playing on their emotions. Trump began by creating fear, lying to “his people” about everything from immigrants coming to take their jobs, to progressives taking away their beloved guns. Fear is easily morphed into hatred, and when humans harbor a deep hatred, they can easily be moved to take violent action. For example, the murders in Buffalo were a direct result of Fox’ Tucker Carlson and his made-up conspiracy theory, he calls the “Great Replacement Theory.” The killer told law enforcement that watching Carson’s pitiful broadcast inspired him to take action. And remember how easy it was for Trump to control the failed coup on January 6, 2021. I never watched such a hate-filled action on television in my life.

Emotions make us weak. Bullies and tyrants have used words to control their cults for centuries.

Hatred is a cancer which spreads into everything else in life. I am aware that people hate me because I have exposed the lies of Trump and his party. The truth can free our nation’s people and end the division which is destroying us. However, “the truth lives here,” and I will never cease my efforts to inform everyone who reads my articles.

If hatred continues to control the lives of millions of Americans, there is no hope for our nation’s future. This is at the core of the plan to divide our nation’s people. We must be smarter, and we must once again become the United States of American.

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle.

Sources:

Daily Kos: Qronicles of Anon: It’s all about saving the children—until actual children are killed

Daily Kos: Nicolle Wallace Brutally Fact Checks TX Gov. Abbott: We Are Not Gonna Let Him Gaslight Anybody Today

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of risingthermals’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License