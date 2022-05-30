Two Stories That Reveal How Far Our Country Has Devolved in Just Over 40 Years

Don't like to read?

In case you haven’t noticed, we are living in the 21st century, a huge difference from the days of 1964 when I graduated from high school. However, when I thought about the future, I imagined great things. Some have become a reality, and even others surpassed my wildest dreams. However, over my 75 years, I have been disappointed by one fact. “The truth lives here,” and I can tell you without any reservation that our nation’s people and their leaders in Washington have devolved instead of evolving. The intellect and ability to think freely and clearly have greatly diminished. Doing the right thing has become a thing of the past.

On Saturday, Donald Trump held another of his infamous hate rallies. He attempted to make himself appear competent and relevant. His efforts probably succeeded because those listening choose ignorance over reality. As usual, everything he said was a lie. He was totally unfit to lead our nation, so he didn’t. He made our nation less safe, and allowed hundreds of thousands of Americans to die from the pandemic because he did nothing but claim that “it will just go away.”

“You may end up with a Third World War because of the stupidity of what we’re saying and what we’re doing,” he said. “And we want to help people because of what’s happening to them; they’re being obliterated. But you know, we could end up in a Third World War because of the way we’re going about it. And I never thought that would be possible.”

He predicted it “would be like no other war” due to “renovated and brand new nuclear weapons.”

Trump said that “a lot” of it started with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. However, it was he who made an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw our troops while he remained in office. Unaware of the repercussions of giving them a specific date, he allowed the Taliban to prepare a very quick takeover of the largest cities and the government. Liars cannot stop lying. I believe that President Joe Biden’s decision to finally Afghanistan after 20 years of futility was courageous. We were never going to win our nation’s longest war.

Trump is the buffoon who told his supporters during the 2016 campaign, “I love wars, even nuclear wars.” Can anyone trust a man who evaded the draft and refused to serve in Vietnam?

Last Tuesday law enforcement, tasked with protecting the good people of Uvalde, Texas, was called to Robb Elementary School. There were reports of an “active shooter.” The reports were accurate. When the first seven officers arrived, 911 calls from inside the school were informing law enforcement that some children had already been killed. Depending on who is offering the information, it was between 45 and 90 minutes until police stormed the building although they heard gunfire, and were aware that there was only a single gunman, armed with a military assault rifle.

I have one question: “Why?” Were they simply cowards, or was it because the school is 90 percent Hispanic? What other reasons were considered? What I do know is that 19 families are mourning the loss of their children and their lives are forever changed.

Both of these stories display the failures of those in power in America today. Trump was given several goals by Vladimir Putin in 2017. He divided our country and alienated our allies: that was easy. Even easier was destroying our government. It is not only divided, it is completely dysfunctional. I do not believe it can be repaired. Those on the right side of the aisle have become so extreme, that their party is forever Republican in name only.

Law enforcement in America has become something totally different during my lifetime. They cannot be trusted, and because they are poorly trained and many should not have been allowed to graduate from the academy, racism is pervasive among the rank and file. After the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, we now doubt their purpose. If they cannot, or choose not to protect the lives of America’s children, what purpose do they serve?

Finally, for me, the last straw was January 6, 2021. Learning about who was involved in the insurrection, including law enforcement and the military, my faith in everyone in power has disappeared forever. I do not understand why those who planned and executed the failed coup remain free, allowed to vote in the House and Senate, or hold hate rallies spreading vicious and destructive lies.

Op-ed by James Turnage

