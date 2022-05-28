Trump Dances in Celebration of the Deaths of 19 Children in Uvalde, Texas, a Predominately Hispanic School

Don't like to read?

Immediately after the slaughter of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA gun lobby announced that it would continue with its plans to hold its annual gathering of people who love their guns more than their families in Houston, Texas.

Your former president, not mine, Donald Trump, took the stage to continue his big lie, and bow to the gun lobby which helped pay for his campaign on Friday. In the beginning he used an old “grandstanding” effort to fake compassion for the deceased in Uvalde with a feeble and mumbling attempt to recite their names. This was followed by someone playing the Sam and Dave song, “Hold On,” and he began to dance. I can’t make this stuff up

Then he moved on and blamed everything and everyone for the tragedy with the exception of the sale of military rifles to anyone who wants one. His solution to prevent school shootings was the same as the NRA’s, more guns. It would be a shame if gun manufacturers and gun sellers experienced a decrease in their profits, which are all too frequently nothing less than “blood money.”

I understand why he attempted to perform a white man’s dance, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, is 90 percent Hispanic. The leader of white supremacy in America strikes again.

Among those Trump blamed for school violence were liberal teachers, school administrators, and “broken homes.” The entire event is an effort to misdirect the truth. “The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that the blame for every mass shooting in America, which are more numerous than days on the calendar, is squarely on the shoulders of the NRA and Republican politicians who gladly take money from the gun lobby. Shootings like Robb Elementary in Uvalde, do not happen in any other nation, because ownership of certain types of weapons is forbidden by law.

If the 18-year-old murderer, who took the lives of 21 people, was unable to walk into a store and purchase two military weapons with no restrictions, and no questions asked, the families of 21 people would not be in mourning today. “Guns don’t kill people alone, but people with guns do kill people.”

In 1991, former conservative Chief Justice, Warren Burger, said that if he had been at the Constitutional Convention in 1789, he would not have voted for the approval of the second amendment. Recently retired Justice, David Souter, recently said that he would have voted to repeal the second amendment. It does not apply to America in the 21st century.

After I covered the tragic events at Sandy Hook Elementary on December 14, 2012, I changed my mind. I now favor the repeal of the second amendment. The safety of the Americans people is of far greater importance than an outdated amendment to the Constitution.

Write, call, text or in any manner possible let your congressman and senators know that if they accept money from the NRA gun lobby, they will not get your vote. A recent poll shows that 54 percent of all Americans support stricter gun laws, but congress is not listening.

Finally, a day before the murders in Uvalde, Texas Governor, Gregg Abbott, signed seven new gun laws. These laws basically remove all restrictions for the sale and purchase of weapons of mass destruction. In Texas, you will be able to buy a gun in the same way you buy a loaf of bread at the grocery store. And you will not need a license to conceal it on your person.

Op-ed by James Turnage

