Why Are People Following the “Disney-DeSantis” Feud?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a huge homophobe. He has no reason for his prejudice, but the fact is undeniable. The situation existing in Florida today is childish, based on ignorance and a need by DeSantis to become a national figure.

It is all based on three factors. DeSantis signed what has become known as his “don’t say gay” law, which prevents any discussion about the LGBTQ community. Disney Corp. donates to DeSantis’ campaigns, and employees at Disney World revolted. CEO, Bob Chapek, decided to support his employees and denounce the most homophobic law in Florida’s history.

Fifty years ago, Disney was given “special status” in Central Florida and became an autonomous entity in the state. For the sole reason that Disney now opposes homophobia openly, in support of its employees, DeSantis signed a bill revoking this “special status.”

“The truth lives here,” and it is a fact that Disney Corp. is Florida’s largest employer, creating billions of dollars in revenue for the central portion of the Sunshine State. Plainly put, DeSantis is placing his personal and ignorant prejudice ahead of the welfare of his state’s people, and most significantly the people employed by Disney.

If DeSantis’ law is upheld, the people of Florida will be the biggest losers. Their taxes will be raised as DeSantis celebrates his hatred for the LGBTQ community. This is why America is interested in this “pissing contest.”

DeSantis is a Republican, the party of racism, bigotry, anger, hatred, and violence. He decided to attack minorities and the LGBTQ community for political gain. It is unknown what he truly believes. DeSantis is a politician, not a human being.

Like most fake Republicans, DeSantis is not a student of history. When Disney World and later the Epcot Center were built, beginning in 1971, it was clear that this would be a boon to Florida’s economy which was previously dominated entirely by the Miami Beach area. The entire complex covers 43 square miles. In 2020, the number of tourists attending these attractions numbered 4.04 million people. For a family of 4, the average Walt Disney World vacation in 2022 costs: $4,710.64 ($235 per person per night), $5,550.10 ($277 per person per night), or $7,435.00 ($372 per person per night). These statistics depend on the choice of hotels and other accommodations.

Disney is not tax-exempt. It pays about $780 million in taxes each year. There is no doubt that Disney is the number one tourist attraction for people from all over the world in the state of Florida.

The estimated economic impact on Central Florida is about $72 billion dollars per year.

I ask DeSantis: “Is your personal bigotry more important than the financial impact of a single corporation?”

Sadly, DeSantis is the poster boy for all Republican Politicians. Their priorities are a mess. They care nothing about our country. They have become the enemy of all 331 million Americans.

A final personal note. My wife has three brothers who are residents in Florida. They love DeSantis. Of course, they are white and watch Fox News and Newsmax every day. I have nothing else to offer.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

CNN: Why Disney has its own government in Florida and what happens if that goes away; by Eric Levenson and Dianne Gallagher

Statista: Leading amusement and theme parks worldwide in 2019 and 2020, by attendance

Orlando Sentinel: Disney says it generates $18.2 billion annual ripple effect in Florida; by Jason Garcia

