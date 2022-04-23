Ron DeSantis Is a Example of an Arrogant Politician

Don't like to read?

Ron DeSantis is a waste of human life. This author is not usually this blunt, but he is so obvious about his political ambitions, that it is embarrassing. He is incompetent, racist, bigoted, and is way over his head as the Governor of the Sunshine State. The “truth lives here,” and this columnist can guarantee everyone that DeSantis’ only ambition is to win the presidency of the United States. The author knows he said it about Donald Trump, but DeSantis has less of a chance than a snowball surviving hell.

His battle with Disney over his “Don’t Say Gay” law is a perfect example of the idea that choosing one’s battles shows wisdom, and going into battle based on revenge is moronic. Disney is Florida’s largest employer. Without its economic input into central Florida, every county would become bankrupt without raising taxes on the residents. The overall income of the Disney corporation is larger than the state of Florida. When a fake Republican decides to attack big business, they have violated the core of the right wing’s beliefs. They serve special interests, not the working people of America. To deny this while serving under the banner of the Republican Party is political suicide.

DeSantis is not only a racist and a bigot, many believe he is mentally challenged. The old adage is “never bite the hand that feeds you.” Other than Miami and its beaches, Florida has nothing to offer tourists or retirees. Destructive hurricanes, oppressive heat, and humidity make it unbearable for most. Without Walt Disney World, Epcot Center, and other tourist favorites in the Orlando area, there would be no reason to go to the Sunshine State. It is flat, offering very little recreation other than its beaches. The old line about Florida is that people go there for Spring Break or to die.

This author doubts that Disney will leave Florida. However, if it did, the resulting effects on its economy would be devasting. No sane man would risk such a travesty simply because of his own homophobia. DeSantis literally needs to have his head examined.

It is no secret that DeSantis plans to challenge Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He is desperate to become a national figure. His efforts have created more problems than successes, He has already lost the votes of Black Americans, the LGBTQ community, and most women. Now he’s losing the support of large corporations and thousands of working men and women in his own state. DeSantis is remaking himself into a pariah.

As it was in 2016 and 2020, Republicans fail to offer a single candidate who is qualified to lead a nation of 331 million people. The entire right side of the Capitol Building is incompetent. The last four Republican presidents — Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump — failed the majority of the nation’s people. Each of them waged a war on the working class. Their policy of “trickle-down economics” added trillions of dollars to the national debt and increased unemployment. All four were unfit for office and failed to seriously address the most important issues facing our nation.

If he was not forced to face the “party of no,” President Biden would accomplish more than any Republican president in history. He has already accomplished more in one year for the working class than all four men mentioned in the previous paragraph.

When you go to the polls on November 8th, remember these facts. If you live in Florida, let DeSantis know that you support all Americans, not just the white men and women who claim to be Christians, and heterosexual.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Palm Beach Post: Point of View: Palm Beach Post readers’ opinions on DeSantis vs. Disney World

USA Today: Will Disney leave Florida? How the company might respond in feud over special status; by Dave Berman

White House: Presidents

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of inazakira’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License