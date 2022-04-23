Will Marjorie Taylor Greene Be Declared Incapable of Running for Office?

Don't like to read?

Will the 14th Amendment be upheld and will Marjorie Taylor Greene be declared legally incapable of running for office? What everyone knows now is that not only were Donald Trump and his administration directly involved in the planning and execution of Jan. 6, 2021. The failed coup, several Republican members of Congress were aware of and participated in the insurrection.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the members of the House who was eagerly involved in the attempt to overthrow the government. She continues to attempt to justify acts of treason committed by her friends and supporters.

On Friday, Greene appeared in an Atlanta court. She has been charged with aiding and abetting the fascists who attempted to overthrow the government on January 6 by a non-profit group called, “Free Speech for People.” This group was created to foil the unconstitutional “Citizens United” protected by a biased Supreme Court more than two decades ago. The Court declared that “corporations were people too,” and should be allowed to monetarily influence America’s elections.

Free Speech for People is claiming that Greene’s actions violated section three of the 14th Amendment.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

The Reasons Why Is the Taylor Greene Case Is So Important

First, if the party which calls itself the “Republican Party” cared about the nation, they would have voted to remove her long before now.

Second, if the courts uphold the charges against Greene, a precedent will have been set for future charges against Trump, Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Tommy Tuberville, and others who were aware of and undoubtedly involved in the attempt to destroy America and shred the Constitution.

Third, this is another example of the nation’s failed legal system. In any other nation, those involved in the coup would be in federal prisons awaiting trial today. However, the government protects itself instead of doing the right thing. The rich and powerful face an entirely separate court system than real Americans; the average citizen. It is an undeniable fact that there are two separate and unequal Americas.

The evidence is overwhelming, but even if it was not, common sense confirms that Trump and many of his “American Fascist Party” were involved in the darkest day in America’s history. Millions of Americans watched Trump order his Neo-Nazi supporters to march to the Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College. Undeniable treason.

Red states have destroyed our government. Electing people like Greene, Boebert, Gosar, Jordan, Gaetz, Cruz, Johnson, Tuberville, Hawley, Scalise, and many others who hate the principles of America destroyed any possibility of our government functioning in its current form.

Never has there ever been a more obvious reason to demand term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court. America is the worst government in the free world, it is entirely dysfunctional and only great change can repair it. Corruption is at a level unforeseen by anyone in the nation’s past. To save America, the government must be dismantled and rebuilt. It cannot be repaired as it exists today. Its lies and hidden facts have resulted in an irreparable and corrupt House, Senate, and Supreme Court.

Op-ed by James Turnage

