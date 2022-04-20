Don't like to read?

No Doubt, Ron DeSantis is the most racist and bigoted man in America. Because he does not know how to govern Florida, DeSantis has nothing better to do than continue his war on the LGBTQ community and attack Disney World for standing up for them.

Not since the 1960s has the author seen any public figure be as afraid of homosexuals as DeSantis, or as he is known in the Sunshine State, “Death-Santis.” His attacks are so vial and relentless it seems unreal. The author has seen this before and has no doubt that he is a “closet queen” who will someday be exposed as a homosexual masquerading as an angry heterosexual.

DeSantis has other fears. More than 50 math books were rejected for next year’s curriculum. The reason? Somehow, someway, these books are connected to facts about racism in America, known as “Critical Race Theory.” How can these books have any reference to DeSantis´ denial that America is a racist nation?

Critical race theory (CRT), intellectual and social movement, and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans. Critical race theorists are generally dedicated to applying their understanding of the institutional or structural nature of racism to the concrete (if distant) goal of eliminating all race-based and other unjust hierarchies.

In what possible way can a math book be related to the pervasive racism which has dominated the nation since 1619?

After Disney supported the LGBTQ’s opposition to DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay Law,” the worst governor in history is seeking revenge. Republicans are suggesting the removal of certain autonomous privileges granted 50 years ago and placing new regulations designed to punish Disney for speaking the truth.

Take a look at the level of revenue Disney provides for Central Florida.

A 2019 study found Disney dominates the Central Florida tourism industry and produced a $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Central Florida — 463,000 jobs, and $5.8 billion in additional state tax revenue, according to Oxford Economics.

Does this sound like “cutting off your nose to spite your face?”

This proves that Florida’s state government is missing a few gears in its clock. The author must ask, “is being stupid a requirement to run as a Republican in Florida?”

Of course, this question is rhetorical. All prejudices are based on ignorance, which makes Florida one of the most ignorant in all 50 states.

America can never be healed because there is no cure for stupid. White people in red states want to move the nation back into the mid-20th century when racism, homophobia, and the subjugation of women were not only acceptable, they were the norm.

As a young country, mistakes have been made; too many to count. During President Obama’s eight years in office, the nation was growing up; making progress. In his first year in office, Trump destroyed everything accomplished over the previous eight years. America is right back where it was in January of 2009, but even more divided.

Trump, DeSantis, and many other fake Republicans are not Americans. Their intention is to destroy the nation of America’s founding fathers and shred the Constitution.

Everyone’s vote can save the United States of America. Please make it priority number one in 2022 and 2024.

Op-ed by James Turnage

