Why Does Our Government, Which Was Elected to Serve Us, the Real Rulers of America, Keep Secrets From the American People?

“To protect each other, Democrat or Republican.” This is the answer to the question which is my title. Just take a moment to think about the last six years. Every time a fact is revealed which should end the career of another corrupt and even criminal Washington politician, the truth is hidden from our nation’s people under the guise of “protecting national security.” Trump would never have been your fake president if the American people had been offered the truth. I’m sure you will agree with me that this is “bullshit” when you read the facts.

In October of 2016, less than a month prior to the general election, a meeting was held in the Oval Office. In attendance were President Obama, Vice-President Biden, the leaders of both parties, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the leaders of the CIA, FBI, and the DIA. There may have been more, but there is no record, at least no record revealed to the people. The purpose of the meeting was to confirm that Russian agents, under instruction from Vladimir Putin, were involved in attempts to secure a victory for Donald Trump. For unknown, and some unconfirmed reasons, a decision was made to keep this fact a secret from the voting public. “The truth lives here,” and it is an undeniable fact that if the American people would have known the truth, Hillary Clinton would have been our 45th president. Remember, Trump was gifted the Electoral College by less than 80,000 votes in three large states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The voter turnout in these key states was far less than expected.

When Robert Mueller began his investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Putin related to the 2016 election, Trump displayed enormous fear of the truth inside the White House. However, he didn’t have to worry. When then Attorney General William Barr released the report, it was heavily “redacted,” which means censored, and most of the results were never submitted to the American people. More secrets to protect those working in Washington. We will never know if the many reports of meetings between Trump and his top campaign officials were accurate.

No one has had the courage to report the truth that Trump was first informed of a possible health emergency in December of 2019. Until mid-March of 2020, Trump continued to claim that Covid-19 would “just go away.” The loss of American lives will reach 1,000,000 this week, and thousands of those lives are directly attributable to your illegitimate president who chose to deny science until the spread of the coronavirus became out of control.

Trump was impeached twice by the House of Representatives. He never received a fair trial in the Senate. The facts were deliberately concealed from the American people by Moscow Mitch McConnell who refused to allow additional evidence or witnesses which would undoubtedly have resulted in two convictions ousting the fake president from office. More secrets.

There are many, many more times when our government hides the truth from the people they are intended to serve. But one final attempt by politicians to protect each other is becoming more obvious every day, and proves that our government is the most corrupt in the world.

Those of us who were watching television on January 6, 2021 witnessed a sitting president lumber to a podium just outside the White House and order his Neo-Nazi army to walk to the Capitol Building and stop the certification of the Electoral College vote. There was no doubt that what I was seeing was an organized and preplanned effort by one man to overthrow our democratic election. Trump and dozens of others remain free to continue their lies and efforts to replace democracy with fascism. The big lie, and another criminal action confirm that politicians would like to hide the truth about the many crimes committed by our elected officials from our nation’s rulers, who are we, the people. This is our country, not theirs.

The facts confirm the who, why, what, when, where and how of an attempted act of treason, and it appears that no one will be fully punished for their crimes against the United States of America.

The truth is, “trust no one in power.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

