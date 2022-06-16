Aaron Donald Earns $95 Million Under New Deal

Don't like to read?

The National Football League (NFL) has increased many stars’ pay. Only certain positions get the chance to show that they are worth the money these franchises pay them. The positions that have grown to get a lot of money are not vast. The most critical position in football is the position behind the center. That position is the quarterback, which has seen some of the best football facilitators. Certain quarterbacks, like Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, decide to take pay cuts to their contracts giving their teams’ salary cap room. Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald is a non-quarterback defensive tackle, but after last season he will be paid like a quarterback. Under his restructured contract, he will earn $95 million with the Los Angeles Rams.

The money Donald makes now is similar to some elite quarterbacks within the league: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes II, Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers, Denver Broncos Russell Wilson, Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, and Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson.

Donald is a former Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), and now he has a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. The Rams plan on running it back. Donald feels like he deserves to win back-to-back championships.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Donald back in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald had impressed the front office with his dominance in the football world. Since being drafted, he has been a leader on the defensive line. His dominance on the field helped him become the defensive player of the year on multiple different occasions. The defensive efficiency that Donald possesses is emasculate. Donald is not just a leader on the field; his teammates also love him for his determination to improve and win.

The Rams were happy to give the future first-ballot Hall of Famer the money, knowing he could be well back into the Super Bowl scene. The Rams’ relationship with their stars is something of absolute beauty. The team focused on winning the championship in the last two seasons bringing in some highly scouted names in the industry. As a result, the Rams managed to get Denver Broncos Von Miller, Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford, Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr., and others to bring championship gold to the city of Los Angeles.

Since then, the team approved vastly on offense and defensively. The Rams were slated to be one of the best teams in the league, but they were not the favorites. Instead, most believed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Head Coach Bruce Arians, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski, would go back to back. Brady and Gronk had had the necessary chemistry to win championships since their days back when they both played for the New England Patriots.

The NFC seemed on lock, but former Defensive Player of the year and eventual Super Bowl MVP (Donald and Cooper Kupp) had other plans. Winning the championship made sure to add another accomplishment.

Los Angeles has had a lot of success in the last few years; the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020. Then, the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020. Finally, the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Winning the Super Bowl in Los Angeles gave notice to the league. It gave stars a chance to shine on the biggest stages again. The team wanted nothing more but to be in the spotlight. They believed what could be a date with destiny. On paper, the team seemed to have everything they needed to win. Now they have to translate it to the field. Donald recorded a total of seven sacks within the big game. Donald made sure that quarterback Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow knew how badly he wanted that ring.

Most people believe that Donald could’ve made an argument for being Super Bowl MVP. Considering how he stopped the Bengals with their elite receiving core led by Ja’Marr Chase. Donald eventually gave everything he had to the organization; the hard work paid off. Donald cemented his legacy not only by breaking records on the stat sheet but also in his career. Perhaps, the 95 million will affect Donald’s performance.

