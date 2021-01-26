NFL Conference Championship Games Recap [Video]

Don't like to read?

The NFL Conference Championship games played Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, were very exciting and kept viewers glued to their televisions.

NFL: NFC Conference Championship Game

The Green Bay Packers and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to battle for the NFL NFC Conference Championship. Tom Brady passed 20-36, 280-yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Aaron Rogers passed 33-48, 346-yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

NFL: Bucs 31 — Packers 26

Green Bay won the coin toss and deferred until the second half. On their first possession, the Bucs marched down the field 66-yards in nine-plays, ending with a Mike Evans 15-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to take the lead.

Rogers covert two first down, moving the ball to the Packer 43-yard line when time ran out in the quarter. On a second and three play, Rogers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 50-yard touchdown pass, and with a successful point-after attempt (PAT), the Packers tie the game at seven.

The Bucs scored two more touchdowns on a Leonard Fournette 20-yard run and a Scotty Miller 39-yard reception. Before the half ended, the Packers could only score a field goal going in half time behind the Bucs 21-10.

Starting the second half, the Packers received the ball first, and on a third and five, Aaron Jones takes a tremendous hit from the Bucs’ Whitehead, causing Jones to fumble the ball. The Bucs D. White recovered the ball on Green Bay’s 29-yard line and returned it to the Packer’s 21-yard line.

Tom Brady hit Cameron Brate on an eight-yard pass to score another touchdown elevating their lead to 18-points. On their next three possessions, Tom Brady threw three interceptions giving Green Bay and Aaron Rogers a chance to launch a comeback.

With 4:33 left in the game, Rogers drives his team down the field 44-yards in eight plays to the Buc’s eight-yard line. On a fourth and goal with 2.05 left on the game clock, Packers coach Matt LaFleur chose to send his field goal kicker out to kick a field goal instead of going for it.

The Bucs, with 2:03 left on the clock, converted three first downs to end any hope of the Packers getting the ball back. Tom Brady has proven that he is the G.O.A.T. They face the winner of the Chief Bills game in Super Bowl LV.

NFL: AFC Conference Championship Game

This year the AFC Conference Championship game will be played by the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen passed 28-48, 287-yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Patrick Mahomes passed 29-38, 325-yards, and three touchdowns.

NFL: Chiefs 38 — Bills 24

Buffalo dominates the first quarter scoring a field goal and a touchdown with a missed extra point ending the first quarter on top 9-0. The second quarter was an entirely different story.

The Chiefs get the ball starting the second quarter and go down the field 80-yards in 14-plays and score on a Mecole Hardman three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs scored two more touchdowns while the Bills could only score a field goal with eleven seconds left in half. The Bills go into the locker room at the half behind the Chiefs 21-12.

In the second half, the Bills scored two field goals, a touchdown, and Josh Allen threw an interception. Late in the second half, after Isaiah McKenzie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen, Buffalo attempted an onside kick and got the ball back at the Bills’ 48-yard line. Five plays later, the Bills Tyler Bass kicked a 51-yard field goal.

The offensive firepower of the Chiefs was just too much for the Bills. The Chiefs scored two more touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will go against the Bucs and Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV. This Super Bowl will represent the skill set of Tom Brady, “Greatest of All Times,” against a 24-year-old young man that has in his short career elevated himself to a very elite level of play.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: Scoreboard

Featured and Top Image by Sebastian Brinkenfeldt Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image by All-Pro Reels Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Beth Hart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Third Inset Image by Tennessee Titans Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Fourth Inset Image by The Kansas City Chiefs Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License