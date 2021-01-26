Disney Is Redesigning Jungle Cruise Ride [Video]

Don't like to read?

Disney has announced that they are planning to redesign its classic theme park ride the Jungle Cruise. On Jan. 25, 2021, Disney Parks posted this announcement on their YouTube Channel. Their plan will include both United States theme parks — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The Jungle Cruise was inspired by nature documentaries and first opened on July 17, 1955. This river route ride has an array of scenes to be viewed. One of which depict “natives” as primitive, wild, and threatening beings.

In their press release, the company confirmed the overhaul the ride will be seeing. One of the things they are changing is the wisecracking skipper. Creative development and inclusion strategies executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, Carmen Smith, released a statement, “As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspective of the world around us.”

According to CNN, there is a “Jungle Cruise” movie expected to debut later in 2021. The will be starring Jesse Plemons, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — as the skipper — and Emily Blunt. At this time the company has not confirmed whether the ride overhaul and the movie will share similar qualities.

The Jungle Cruise ride is just one of several Disney attractions that have been called out for inappropriateness over the past few years. Last year the company announced they were changing its Splash Mountain log flume ride.

In 2017, the company changed its Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Originally the ride showcased pirates selling female captives. Now the females are pirates and they auction off non-human loot.

Disney plans on working hard to become an all-inclusive themed park. They feel it is their duty to make their guests feel welcomed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CNN: Disneyland to reimagine Jungle Cruise ride following years of criticism; by Lilit Marcus

Featured Image Image Courtesy of Justin Ennis’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Theme Park Tourist’s Flickr Page _ Creative Commons License