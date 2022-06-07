According to Polls, Trump Is a Loser and Would Be a Loser Again in 2024

Don't like to read?

Donald J. Trump was badly beaten in 2020 in what has been declared “the fairest and most secure election in history.” Recent polls by conservative groups claim that if he runs in 2024, he will lose the Republican nomination to the worst governor in the nation, Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

Let’s think about this and how it defines today’s Republicans in name only. Trump is undeniably the worst president in history, and he is lagging behind the worst governor in our nation. What can I say? “The truth lives here,” and I would find this comical if it was not so disgusting and is representative of how ignorant the average voter is today.

In 2016, the Republican “clown car” was occupied by such pretenders as Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, and others. Not one of them was qualified to lead our nation, and the end result proved that “the truth lives here.” Trump was even worse than I imagined. However, Republican offerings for 2024 are even more depressing.

The two front runners, Trump and DeSantis, are fascists who do not believe in the Constitution and have no interest in serving all of our country’s people. They would represent one small group: white heterosexuals, with minimal intelligence, who claim to be Christians. They are commonly known as “Neo-Nazis.”

[This year, DeSantis was the frontrunner, with the backing of 71.01 percent of respondents. Trump came in close behind in second place with the support of 67.68 percent. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was in third place (28.73 percent) and Ben Carson, who served as Trump’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, came in fourth (24.15 percent).]

If this short list doesn’t frighten you, you haven’t been paying attention. Not one of them would be an American President. Trump proved that he hates America. DeSantis has harmed the people of Florida constantly for personal gain. Cruz is a toy of 732 billionaires and not a Republican. He is a member of the TEA Party. Carson is just a bad joke.

The truth is that a few I might have considered viable candidates for the Republican nomination surrendered their integrity and what morals they possessed to Trump. They are not patriots, they are opportunists.

It should be a requirement that anyone seeking the presidency is an American. None of the previous four are loyal to America.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who wrote “All the President’s Men” about Watergate, stated their belief that Trump’s political corruption was on a scale far more destructive than that of Richard Nixon. In a new “forward” for their book, they compared the two men and came to the conclusion that Trump committed crimes Nixon would never have thought of.

Now consider this. If DeSantis is leading in the polls whose respondents are likely extremists who believe in the end of democracy, how much worse would he be if allowed to defile our White House? The question might be, “is DeSantis ‘Trump 2.0?’”

The entire right-wing is a “hot mess.” Personally, I miss the Grand Old Party. 50 years ago, it was a principled and loyal party. I did not agree with many of their positions on the issues, but I respected many of them as men who loved their country and served the American people. I cannot say the same about the current group of traitors who merely call themselves Republicans.

I beg of you, every one of you, please vote in November and in 2024. We cannot allow any member of the new American Fascist Party to destroy what is left of our nation.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Newsweek: Trump Loses to DeSantis in 2024 Straw Poll at Conservative Summit—Again

Newsweek: Trump Corruption Beyond ‘Even Nixon’s Imagination’: Woodward and Bernstein

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License