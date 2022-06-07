Trump’s Right-Wing Politicians Must Embrace Their Support of White Supremacy

Don't like to read?

Trump’s illegitimate presidency added many new problems to the ones America faced on January 20, 2017, while failing to solve or even address one of them over his four-year term. At the very core of our problems is one vile and disgusting issue that our country has faced for more than 400 years.

From the first time, a slave set foot onto the “New World” in 1619, until today, this nation has been racist, founded on the belief that whites are superior to all other races.

Here we are, 246 years after the Declaration of Independence, in the 21st century. The 2016 and 2020 elections revealed that nearly one-half of all Americans continue to share the beliefs of our first, and hopefully last, fascist president, Donald John Trump.

The fact that we are currently engaged in a second Civil War is not for discussion. It hasn’t become bloody, but it probably will. Trump’s “army” consists of Neo-Nazis who have no respect for anyone but pure white men and women who falsely claim to be Christians.

These traitors to the principles of the United States have infiltrated our government and exist or existed in all three branches. Trump remains the leader of the white supremacist movement in our country and pretended to be our president for four years. Multiple members of the legislative branch have proven themselves to be fascists who would end democracy forever. At least one member of the judicial branch, a Supreme Court Justice, is a religious extremist and violates the first amendment every day she wears the robe.

Look at the Republican Senatorial candidate from Arizona, Blake Masters. Understand that “the truth lives here,” and I’m not making any of this up.

As first reported by The Daily Beast during an April interview on The Jeff Oravits Show podcast, Masters offered his half-cent theory on why America has such a horrific gun violence issue: It’s the “Black people,” he says. No wonder he’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump. It all makes sense.

He explained his assessment of the gun violence in America. According to Masters, guns are not the problem. Ignoring the fact that domestic terrorism, is committed primarily by individual white men, he says that “black gangs are the problem.” Not a single mass shooting last weekend involved a black gang member.

Not enough for you to believe me. Look at a Supreme Court Justice who should never have been confirmed: Amy Coney Barrett.

During her rushed and controversial confirmation hearings, Barrett was questioned about her previous decision in the case of Smith vs Illinois Department of Transportation.

Terry Smith claimed that he had been subjected to a racially hostile work environment because his supervisor spoke directly to him using the “N” word. The phrase used was “stupid ass n-word.” Barrett sided with the Department of Transportation and offered this in her position paper.

“He didn’t tie the use of the n-word into the evidence that he introduced for his hostile work environment claim. And so as a panel, we were constrained to decide based on the case the plaintiff had presented before us. So the panel very carefully wrote the opinion to make clear that it was possible for one use of the n-word to be enough to establish a hostile work environment claim if it were pled that way.” Really?

Barrett held a leadership position in the Catholic extremist group known as “People of Praise.” The group faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse by minors. A decision has been made, but the results have been hidden from the public. Very interesting and very fascist. Hide the truth, is the new tactic used by our government in the 21st century.

Op-ed by James Turnage

