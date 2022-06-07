Rhodes v. Rollins 3: Ends in Hell

Don't like to read?

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes went through Hell and back this weekend. WWE ( World Wrestling Entertainment) had one of its biggest premium live events in Chicago, Illinois this past Sunday. “Hell In A Cell” is where fans see the ending of some feuds that have been going on in WWE. One of the biggest ones was the epic clashes between the American Nightmare and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Not only did Rhodes already defeat his adversary twice at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. The WrestleMania match marked Rhodes’s first time in WWE since early 2016.

The American Nightmare left WWE in 2016 and has since made his name in professional wrestling. Rhodes traveled the road to stardom first being part of the indies becoming a champion in promotions all over the world. He went through New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes was an EVP (Executive Vice President) as well as a wrestler during his time with All Elite Wrestling. His contract with All Elite Wrestling expired in February of 2022 choosing to re-sign with WWE instead of AEW.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes was the surprise opponent for Seth Freakin Rollins, who was able to finally be a part of the card after the fact he failed to get on numerous times. Even his partner Kevin Owens managed to get on when he offered Stone Cold Steve Austin an invitation to the KO Show at mania. Instead at mania Owens had a losing effort against the Hall Of Famer in a no holds barred match in Saturday’s main event.

The second time that the two clashed was at WrestleMania Backlash. Some people believe Rhodes won with a controversial finish. Rhodes won after Rollins tried to grab the tights for a schoolboy roll-up.

Rhodes countered it but used the technique himself to get the second win over the Visionary. This time the two titans met one last time inside the structure of Hell In A Cell. The fortress has ended the careers for some but has also made some careers blossom after a victory in the cell. Chicago is where they decided to host the event stemming from the TLC 2021 cancellation.

Rhodes v. Rollins III had the buildup to their final encounter on Sunday and was ready for the talk to be over. There was some speculation that Rhodes had torn his right pectoral muscle.

John Cena tore his right pectoral back in 2007 which caused him to relinquish the WWE championship and return three months later at the Royal Rumble 2008. Rhodes indicated that he was injured and still wanted to fight Rollins.

He went to the ring in spite of being injured at the hands of Rollins. Rollins started early with the mind games against Rhodes with his entrance first.

Rollins came out at the premium live event in what some believe was a tribute to “The American Dream” — Dusty Rhodes. “The American Dream” attire has always been black with the yellow polka dot theme and Rollins knew that. Rollins worked with Dusty before his passing in 2015 in WWE’s developmental brand NXT. Dusty is also the father of the American nightmare Cody Rhodes and Dustin “The Natural” Rhodes (a.k.a. Goldust). The American nightmare did not want to end Rollins but wanted to shift his focus to something else.

The championship that has alluded the Rhodes family since they have been wrestling is the big one. The WWE’s prized possession the WWE championship has never been held by Dusty, Cody, or Dustin. Cody’s motivation for leaving All Elite Wrestling became bringing the WWE championship to his family. He needed to make it past this one hurdle and do something most have only thought about. Defeating “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, going on pursuing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The title is currently held by ” The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare made his attentions clear the night after WrestleMania 38 on Monday Night Raw. Rhodes appeared in Chicago at HIAC ready to fight Rollins but the injury to his pectoral muscle created a target for the Visionary. As Rhodes removed his jacket the injury made its appearance in the WWE universe. The match was a great start to finish and even received a lot of praise backstage. Injured, battered, broken, blinded, and bruised The American nightmare ended the night victorious against The Visionary Seth Freakin Rollins.

After the match, Rhodes addressed the Chicago fans that he would clear everything up tonight on Monday Night Raw. Rhodes left the ring saying, “Nobody convinced me to compete with a torn pectoral. It was 100% my decision. 10 times out of 10 I would make that choice. I LOVE YOU CHICAGO!” It remains seen to what happens tonight when the American Nightmare will address the fans on tonight’s edition of Raw.

Rollins is also without a win at a premium live event this year except for the Royal Rumble which happened via Disqualification. It remains to be seen what happens to The Nightmare and The Visionary. Stemming from Hell in A Cell in Chicago it will be interesting to see if Cody decides to have surgery and who will be the next challengers for either Cody or Rollins. Fans will just have to watch “Monday Night Raw” to find out any more updates on The American Nightmare.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Peacock: WWE Hell In A Cell – Premium Live Event

CBS: 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell results, grades: Cody Rhodes toughs out grotesque pectoral tear to beat Seth Rollins

Sportskeeda : WWE releases official announcement regarding Cody Rhodes Hell in a Cell status following injury

Top Featured Image Courtesy of Jimmy Mac Photography’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Boris Dzhingarov’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License