Another Day in America, More Mass Shootings: Be Thankful It Wasn’t You, but It Could be Next Time

Don't like to read?

Is anyone other than me sick and tired of reading about mass shootings in America? I continue to hear what has become complete bullshit, that the second amendment is important and must be protected.

First, it does not apply in any way to life in the 21st century. Second, if interpreted accurately it applies only to the need for a militia in 1789 prior to the establishment of a professional military to defend the United States of America. Third, the life of our nation’s people must be the only priority of our government: to hell with the gun nuts.

Yesterday, June 4, 2022, there was another mass shooting in a mall in Phoenix, Arizona, resulting in one death and eight injured. Is it safe to leave your home? No, not if you live in 21st century America.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that the NRA gun lobby is a great danger to America. It supports domestic terrorism. Politicians who accept money from the NRA support gun violence in America. Money is more important than the lives of our nation’s people.

Our government’s legislative branch consists of 545 men and women. They have one purpose: to protect and serve the people of the United States. They have failed to perform they basic function and responsibility. Send them home.

The presidency and congress have always been at the forefront of heated discussions by the American people. Most members of the House and Senate failed the American people for decades if not centuries. Over the last few years, the Supreme Court has become the third branch of our nation’s government to ignore the Constitution and the needs and wishes of the majority. What this means is confirmation that as it exists today, the government of the United States is forever broken, and cannot be repaired without a complete renovation. Your current government’s loyalty is not to our nation’s people. They place themselves, Democrats and Republicans, in priority number one. Second are their financial supporters: America is a plutocracy. No one wins elections without the support of billionaires. Our nation’s people are not included in their reasons for serving in the House or Senate. Their future, which offers them lives of luxury, power, and privilege, is their greatest concern.

I cannot find a solution for this reality, with the exception of a single joint effort by all American voters. Vote intelligently. Remove anyone who refuses to serve you.

The perfect example of why nothing will never happen is demonstrated by the controversial issue of “second amendment rights. Two amendments in the Bill of Rights have zero relevance in 21st century America: the second and third.

Second Amendment: [A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and] bear Arms, shall not be infringed.]

Third Amendment: [No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.]

Neither of these amendments are applicable to America in the 21st century.

In my wildest imagination I cannot see how the men who attended the Constitutional Convention in 1787 could have foreseen the size of our nation’s military today and the ridiculous idea that soldiers could be quartered in private housing. There is no possible way they could have imagined the weapons of mass destruction available today, which can be purchased as easily as a carton of milk.

The truth is that “guns kill people when they are owned by members of the NRA.”

And there was a second mass shooting in Phoenix yesterday. One man was killed and five were injured at a house party. This was an “officer involved shooting.”

I woke up this morning, Sunday, and learned that three died and 12 were injured when shots were fired on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday evening.

These are just three of the mass shootings in one day which were reported by the mainstream media.

Criminals, including the NRA and Republicans who are owned by the NRA, celebrate the deaths of innocent Americans. Mass shooting result in an increase of gun sales in our nation. That increase results in more money for the gun lobby; the NRA. This results in more campaign contributions for right-wing politicians. This is all “blood money,” and acceptable to those who call themselves “Republicans.”

One thing we know for certain, our government won’t bother to read about the growing number of mass shooting because they don’t care.

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

ABC News: Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

US News: 1 Dead, 8 Hurt in Overnight Shooting at Phoenix Strip Mall

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Chad Davis’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License