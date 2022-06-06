14 People Shot and 3 Dead in Philadelphia Shooting

Don't like to read?

A minimum of 14 people were shot when shooters opened fire into a crowded area on South Street in Philadelphia. The shooting took place on Saturday at a busy part of the street. Three people were killed.

Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner, identified the deceased as Alexis Quinn age 27 and Gregory Jackson age 34. The American Federation of Teachers identified the third victim as 22-year-old Kris Minners.

Minners had just had a celebration for his birthday with friends and family before the shooting, according to James Turner, Interim President at Girard College. He also said their hearts are broken for Minners’ family and their thoughts are with them.

The 11 other victims that lived were three 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds, one 19-year-old, two 20-year-olds, and three others ages 23, 43, and 69.

Condition of the 11 Injured From the Shooting

The conditions of those who are injured range from stable to critical. A 49-year-old is also injured after being hit with broken glass, according to law enforcement.

“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.” Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a statement on Sunday.

The shots fired on the street started not long before midnight between 2nd and 3rd street. Numerous individuals were out and about enjoying the night when multiple gunshots were heard. Officers say witnesses say numerous shooters fire into the crowd.

PPD Inspector, D.F. Pace, explained that one of the officers fired at one of the gunmen. It is unclear whether the suspect was shot. However, they did drop their firearm and ran.

Thoughts and Evidence of Shooting

Pace stated that the officer was approximately 10 to 15 yards away from the assailant as they watched the shooter fire into the crowd and engaged.

Authorities think one of the men who lost his life had gotten into an altercation with another man. They think that could be the cause of the shooting. Then, both individuals started shooting at each other. The other victims seem to be “innocent bystanders,” according to Outlaw.

She proclaimed that it is important that they get justice for the victims and their families as well as their community.

Law enforcement explained that they looked at cellphone footage that was uploaded on YouTube. The video appears to show the hectic moments right before the shooting started.

The video showed two individuals approaching someone else near Rita’s Italian Ice shop located on South Street. As the duo is approaching, one of them, who seems to be a man wearing a white shirt, draws what looks to be a handgun from his waistband. Then, they start grabbing at the third individual, and a fight rapidly followed.

The person who recorded the video took cover as numerous gunshots occured. However, it is not clear if the firearm seen in the footage was fired or in relation to the shooting.

South Street Traffic

Police sources confirmed that the individual in the white shirt was one of the people who died in the shooting.

The location of the shooting is a popular spot in Philadelphia. It is lined with bars, shops, and restaurants. It has high traffic that consists of tourists and local residents. The police commissioner announced that extra police officers have been stationed in that area in anticipation of bigger than normal crowds partially due to the warmer climate and numerous events happening in the city at once.

Pace explained there were hundreds of people enjoying the street, as normal on the weekends, when this shooting happened.

He also stated that two firearms were found on the scene of the shooting. One of which had an extended magazine.

Other Incidents Near South Street

One of the gunmen was last seen fleeing south between 2nd and 3rd streets on American Street. Numerous businesses on South Street caught the incident on security video. Police were trying to collect the images to help the investigation into the shooting.

“I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers,” Pace said. “This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night – weekends – and especially during the summer months.”

Local police stated a different shooting situation happened close to the South Street shooting close to 11:00 p.m. Police discovered 13 bullet casings at Bainbridge and 4th streets. No one there was hit, according to the chief inspector with the PPD’s Detective Bureau, Frank Vanore.

Law enforcement did not know immediately if that shooting or many other local incidents were in relation to South Street.

