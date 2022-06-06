Celtics v. Warriors Finals Game 2

Don't like to read?

The second NBA Finals game is scheduled for Sunday as the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are hoping to bounce back from a fallback against the Celtics.

The Warriors will be playing their sixth Finals. It seemed that the team was going to win Game 1 on Thursday. However, a big comeback in the fourth quarter from the Celtics as they became the leaders of the series best of seven winning with a score of 120-108.

“It’s first to four, not first to one,” Warriors player Klay Thompson stated post-game. He also said they have been in situations similar to this and that there is no need to panic. Thompson said he likes their chances and they will return home and take in what happened. Game 2 will be better.

The Boston Celtics now have a moment to lead the series during the game on Sunday. The Celtics v. Warriors game starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard time. Also, the game is located at Chase Center. After, they will have the team’s contest games consecutively in Boston.

Shocking Game 1 Details

The shocking win during Game 1 was the first NBA Finals the Celtics made since 2010. The game had a 17-0 run during the fourth quarter. Which was the second-biggest scoring run in the last quarter of a Finals game in more than the past 50 seasons, according to ESPN.

Celtics player, Al Horford, took the lead in scoring for the team with 26 points as Jaylen Brown contributed 24 points.

“It wasn’t our best game, but we continued to fight and find different ways to get this win,”

Horford stated that Thursday was not their best game, however, the team continued to play and determine different ways to win. He had played in 141 playoff games prior to making his Finals appearance for the Celtics on Thursday.

Positive news for the Warriors, they have yet to lose games consecutively this postseason on their journey to win their fourth championship with their coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr explained after the game on Thursday against the Celtics, that it is a series of seven games for a reason. He stated people give the Celtics credit, the team went in and earned the win they got. Kerr proclaimed that the team played a good fourth quarter. He also said the team will go in and watch the game against the Celtics and see where they need to improve, then move on to the next game. The team lost the first game but won the series before.

In the United States, the Finals can be watched on ESPN3 or ABC. The game can also be viewed around the world as well as in the U.S. on NBA League Pass.

Steph Curry’s Thoughts on Celtics Game

Steph Curry admitted the locker room of the Warriors was tough after the NBA Finals Game 1 loss on Thursday. He explained that if they are not down about it then that is an issue as it does not matter. They have to feel it and how it lingers. He explained that is how they make a comeback.

Curry also went on to say that some might lose some sleep the first night, but then they come back the following day and understand that they have a chance to defend the home court again during Sunday’s Game 2 against the Celtics.

The team has the capability to bring themselves back into the series. Their past experience in five NBA Finals will benefit them as they attempt to avoid losing again prior to the shift of the series to Boston at the Celtics court for the third and fourth games.

Warriors Past With Comebacks

The Warriors have a core team with the longest tenure in the NBA at this time. Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green have brought their team to the Finals appearance in the past six playoff trips consecutively. They had incredible performances when their team was most in need this postseason. It would not be surprising to see the three have a game to remember on Sunday against the Celtics. In the past years, they have come back well and will continue to do so.

Curry also explained that there is no reason to panic. He believes in their experience, being down low and coming back. Curry mentioned that they have won some bad games on this journey between low and big scoring games.

