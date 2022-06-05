Chicago 13.1 Reimagine the Run With Bank of America

Don't like to read?

The group behind the marathon with Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and Bank of America Chicago as well as the running community in Chicago, are getting ready for the premiere of the new addition to the racing portfolio in the city. The Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

On Sunday, over 6,000 people participated in the Bank of America Chicago 13.1. Today, June 5, over 6,000 participants were expected to participate in the experience. This event brought a running race to the boulevards and parks of the West Side. The race started and ended in Garfield Park. Included in this race is Daniel Romanchuk, a three-time winner of the marathon. Also at the event, past Olympian Diane Nukuri.

Chicago Marathon Details

“We are honored to have the opportunity to create an event on Chicago’s West Side,” said Executive Race Director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle, and Chicago 13.1, Carey Pinkowski. “The energy and enthusiasm we’ve seen from community groups and run clubs has been humbling. With their support, we hope to build an event that will be as iconic as the parks and roadways we’re running through and a point of pride for the city.”

In the fall of 2019 was when the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 was originally announced with the goal to reimagine running occasions in Chicago. As well as the events going further than the waterfront and starting a race that is similar to a festival for the runners and members of the community. The race this year starts to understand the vision by doing a 13.1-mile race route. It travels from Chicago’s Garfield Park through Douglass Parks and Humboldt while running on the boulevards that connect them all.

Each park’s interesting architecture will be viewable. Garfield Park’s Dome Field House acts as a backdrop for the running festival. The event is free and has a mixture of entertainment, community activities, and health and wellness activities. Also, it is open to all. The schedule will be announced the week of the race.

Men’s Chicago Race Results for 2022

A talented group of athletes that hold connections to the Midwest attended the race. For the men, they had local athlete Colin Mickow. He ran with Abdulmuhsen Mubarak Alali and Wilkerson Given. Mickow is from Second City Track Club. Given is from the Hansons Brooks District Project. They returned to the Chicago streets after placing sixth and tenth place at the 2021 marathon. Alali made his appearance hoping to beat his record in a half marathon at 1:06:06.

For the men’s wheelchair race, Aaron Pike and Daniel Romanchuck went head-to-head in the Chicago West Side streets. Pike was the third-place winner of the 2021 race. They were joined by numerous other training partners from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign program.

The results for the Chicago 2022 half marathon are:

John Dressel with a time of 01:02:17. Colin Mickow with a time of 01:02:37. Dominic Korir with a time of 01:03:48. Fernando Cervantes with a time of 01:04:17. Wilkerson Given with a time of 01:04:25. Daniel Soto with a time of 01:05:24. JP Flavin with a time of 01:05:44. Garrett Lee with a time of 01:05:50. David O’Gara with a time of 01:08:03. Abdulmuhsen Alali with a time of 01:08:31. Tyler Smith with a time of 01:08:32. Connor Mora with a time of 01:09:01. Ian Cummings with a time of 01:09:42. Paolo Tiongson with a time of 01:09:53. Michael Ellenberger with a time of 01:10:24. Andrew Rylaarsdam with a time of 01:10:45. Michael Castellani with a time of 01:10:56. Alexander Tyner with a time of 01:11:14. Roger Pinon with a time of 01:11:23. Derek Rink with a time 01:12:01.

The results of the men’s wheelchair half marathon are:

Daniel Romanchuk with a time of 00:44:24 Aaron Pike with a time of 00:44:24 Evan Correll with a time of 00:47:28 Phillip Croft with a time of 00:47:29 Jason Robinson with a time of 00:50:32 Brian Siemann with a time of 00:51:40 Christian Clemmons with a time of 00:53:15

Women’s Race Results for 2022

For the women’s runners of the Bank of America Marathon, the top finalists in 2021 were Diane Nukuri, and Carrie Verdon. They joined Maro Ichiyama from Japan, who is currently the Asian record keeper in the running event. Also, they joined Chirine Njeim of Lebanon, who is a record keeper as well in the half marathon as well as the full running event. 1:08:28 is the personal best of Ichiyama for the half marathon. She used the running event to check her speed going into the World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Susannah Scaroni and Jenna Fesemyer are two of the top runners to come from the University of Illinois program to compete for first place in the wheelchair race for women. Fesemyer finished third in the 2021 race. Scaroni finished first at the 2019 Shamrock Shuffle event.

The results of the women’s Chicago 2022 half marathon are:

Carrier Verdon with a time of 01:11:15 Mao Ichiyama with a time of 01:13:45 Maor Tiyouri with a time of 01:14:00 Diane Nukuri with a time of 01:15:09 Rachel Dadamio with a time of 01:18:30 Britany Romero with a time of 01:18:58 Kristen Heckert with a time of 01:19:26 Maeve McCartin with a time of 01:20:48 Vanessa Righeimer with a time of 01:21:28 Tess Pinon with a time of 01:22:41 Anna Stone with a time of 01:22:46 Mimi Reimers with a time of 01:23:10 Alena Tonne with a time of 01:23:25 Carrie Birth-Davis with a time of 01:24:05 Brianna Bower with a time of 01:24:12 Jeannie Sullivan with a time of 01:24:33 Chirine Njeim with a time of 01:25:25 Lauren Hintz with a time of 01:25:25 Veronica Laureano with a time of 01:25:55

The results of the wheelchair half marathon for women are:

Susannah Scaroni with a time of 00:46:07 Jenna Fesemyer with a time of 00:52:21 Yen Hoang with a time of 00:52:21 Hannah Dederick with a time of 00:52:22 Chelsea McClammer with a time of 00:56:32

Non-Binary Chicago Half Marathon 2022 Results

Cynthia Kmak with a time of 01:49:25 Anthony Huguet with a time of 01:54:36 Kylo Watson with a time of 02:08:04 Sarah Kroth with a time of 02:09:31 Sidney Mann with a time of 02:13:09 Peter Wilkins with a time of 02:15:11 Max Maleki with a time of 02:40:37

Written by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

Bank of America Newsroom: The Chicago Running Community Prepares to Reimagine the Run at the Inaugural Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Bank of America Chicago 13.1: Reimagine The Run

TimeOut: Reimagine the Run with Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gricelda Vicario – Used With Permission

Inline Image Courtesy of Gricelda Vicario – Used With Permission