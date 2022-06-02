As Long as the “Filibuster” Exists the American Government Will Remain Dysfunctional

Don't like to read?

What we know: American Republicans are racists, and bigots, and support white supremacy, and special interests. Today, when a discussion began about domestic terrorism in the Senate, fake Republicans refused to participate and ended the process before it began.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House passed a resolution to investigate the growth of domestic terrorism in America after the mass murders in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Whose side are you on?

What can be done to end the complete failure of the senate in the 21st century? Two changes would immediately return the integrity of the once greatest deliberative body in the world.

First, end the filibuster. Requiring 60 votes out of 100 instead of a simple majority allows the blockage of any bill by either party in control, solely for political advantage. Nothing of relevance has been accomplished in the last two decades under the failed leadership of Moscow Mitch McConnell. Second, demand term limits for both houses. The current situation proves that “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Only a cursory look at the failures of Moscow Mitch McConnell validates this quote.

No one who is truthful can deny that our government is broken because it is the most corrupt in the free world. All 535 members of our legislative branch are more concerned about protecting their lives of luxury and power than serving the American people.

I find it hard to believe that a total of 545 men and women in America decide the fate of 331 million without considering their needs and wishes. Recent events prove that corruption extends beyond the legislative branch to the judicial branch, and for four years the executive branch when America did not have an American president. One entire party ignores the polls which reveal total opposition by that party to the needs and wishes of the people.

The only drastic change can save the United States of America. Only the people can facilitate that change. The men and women we elected to serve us have taken a position intended to rule over us. They ignore the reasons for which they were elected.

Consider removing all incumbents from office, Republican or Democrat. Send a message to Washington. That message is simple, this is our country, not theirs. If they cannot or will not accomplish our demands in two terms, they never will. Professional politicians are the root of the problem. They go into office promising great things and 20-30 years later nothing has been done.

The average congressman spends less than 100 hours a month working for the men and women who elected them. Most of their days are spent campaigning for reelection. Imagine a situation where they could not be reelected, they had served 12 years in the senate and their legacy would be decided by their accomplishments or failures during those 12 years. Everything would change if term limits were applied.

Imagine what Congress could have accomplished if the old, white man of the senate, Moscow Mitch McConnell, had not been reelected six times. He has now been an obstructionist in the United States Senate for 37 years. This is unacceptable. He makes his own rules and then breaks them when it’s convenient. He is the poster boy for term limits.

“The truth lives here,” and if term limits are mandatory, and the filibuster is removed, Congress will be forced to work for you and me.

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Virginia Mercury: U.S. Senate Republicans block bill requiring agencies to monitor domestic terrorism

CBS News: House OK’s domestic terrorism bill in wake of Buffalo shooting but its Senate prospects are uncertain

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Dan Gaken’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of melystu’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License