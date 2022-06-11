Betsy DeVos Proves Lying Is the First Defense of Guilty Billionaires

Don't like to read?

Some of you will remember Betsy DeVos. She is the billionaire who bought herself a cabinet position by donating hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican campaigns. Once confirmed by Moscow Mitch McConnell and his bought and paid for cronies, she began her attempts to destroy public education and force all inner-city children to attend Christian schools and be brainwashed.

She is now attempting to defend her support of the worst president in history with lies and misdirection, proving she is a true Republican.

DeVos resigned her post as Secretary of Education on January 7, 2021, the day after the failed coup. She claimed that she discussed removing Trump from office with the 25th amendment with other cabinet members, but was stymied by Mike Pence.

“I spoke with the vice president and just let him know I was there to do whatever he wanted and needed me to do or help with, and he made it very clear that he was not going to go in that direction or that path,” DeVos told USA Today. “I spoke with colleagues. I wanted to get a better understanding of the law itself and see if it was applicable in this case. There were more than a few people who had those conversations internally.”

None of this has been substantiated. It is possible DeVos feared that Trump would be prosecuted for treason, and she would be charged with being complicit in his crimes. Maybe she was.

The first suggestion about applying the 25th amendment, removing Trump from the White House based on mental incompetence, was offered in 2017. Although he added more proof of his illegitimate presidency related to his obvious lack of mental competence every month, no one on the right side of the aisle had the courage to do the right thing.

“When I saw what was happening on Jan. 6 and didn’t see the president step in and do what he could have done to turn it back or slow it down or really address the situation, it was just obvious to me that I couldn’t continue,” she said in the interview.

DeVos claimed that her interest in being part of the Trump administration was to “save the children.” Daily Kos staff writer, Laura Clawson, offered a few facts about the billionaire racist and bigot.

“Privatized education, at Christian schools where possible, with those schools having the right to discriminate against LGBTQ kids. In higher education, it’s expanded protections for alleged rapists and fewer protections for victims, as well as weaker oversight of for-profit colleges and universities,” Clawson wrote. “That’s what she’s asking the career employees of the Education Department to ‘resist’ on behalf of.”

DeVos is a Christian extremist who places her religion in priority over the Constitutional rights of all Americans.

When examined carefully, only a single member of Trump’s cabinet was qualified for their appointment over four years: Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who was eventually fired.

What we have learned from the current investigation into the insurrection on January 6th is that multiple members of Trump’s administration, his party, and even his family reacted one way on the day of the failed coup, and changed their stories later.

Who are we to believe? The facts. No one on the right side of the aisle was willing to surrender their power to the people of the United States. They believed that they were above the law, and would do anything to retain their positions in Washington.

DeVos is no different.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

Daily Kos: DeVos claims she resigned over Trump’s inaction on Jan. 6, Pence’s refusal to support 25th Amendment; by Rebekah Sager

CNN Politics: Former Trump Education Secretary DeVos says she had 25th Amendment discussions with Pence and Cabinet members; by Zachary Cohen and Kristen Holmes

