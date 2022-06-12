Can a Trump Endorsement Be Political Suicide?

Don't like to read?

I live in Northern Nevada, and, like you, I’m already tired of political ads on television. Ads by Republican candidates are not only composed of lies and attacks against their opponents, they are also boring. They all share a single component. Those seeking the office of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and the challenger to Senator Catherine Cortez Masto all claim to have the endorsement of Donald Trump. The truth is, little by little those who call themselves “Republicans” are realizing that a Trump endorsement could be political suicide. One former federal prosecutor described the severity of Trump’s crimes in two words.

Asa Hutchinson is the Republican Governor of the red state of Arkansas. He had the following to say after watching the films of the insurrection.

[On Sunday he said: President Trump is “politically, morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 riot last year and called for Republicans to do some “soul-searching” after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.]

Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, said Sunday Donald Trump would not be his choice in the 2024 GOP presidential primary—contending that his political party needs to “learn the lesson” of why it lost under the former president’s leadership.

Former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, watched the select committee hearing on Thursday evening and later described Trump’s actions as “treason squared.”

Anyone who watched the hearing cannot deny that Trump committed the greatest crime against his country imaginable. Treason must be punished to the full extent of the law. The possible punishments as demanded by federal law:

[Penalty: Under U.S. Code Title 18, the penalty is death, or not less than five years’ imprisonment (with a minimum fine of $10,000, if the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States.]

I was remined by my bride that in one of his quatrains, Nostradamus predicted that a leader of the free world would be hung on the front lawn of his former residence. It wouldn’t be a bad thing, if it was televised.

I become very angry when I hear right-wing politicians or Fox News attempt to downplay the seriousness of January 6. I watched it live and I was disgusted and embarrassed for my country. Over more than three hours I saw my nation become a third world country. A bunch of hooligans and traitors were attempting to take control of our government and our country. There was nothing else to call it but an attempted coup. I continue to believe that everyone who participated in the insurrection in any manner should be tried for treason and imprisoned for life, or executed. I have never witnessed a greater crime in my life.

Trump is the biggest mistake our country ever made. He was unfit to be our president in 2016, and is even more unfit today. He must never be allowed to run for any office again.

If our government has the courage to do the right thing, they will apply the 14th amendment and prevent another catastrophe by allowing Trump or any member of congress who aided and abetted his crimes to hold public office again.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

