Does Anyone Remember When Cruz Led the Movement to Allow Texas to Secede From the Union?

Don't like to read?

America doesn’t need Texas. It has the second-worst governor in the nation, and the worst senator in Washington according to his own party. Its only “claim to fame” is that Texas executes more persons on death row than any other state. The Lone Star State does nothing for the people of their state or the country. And its state government supports Donald Trump’s fascist agenda. Does anyone remember when Ted Cruz led the movement to allow Texas to secede from the Union? Why didn’t that happen?

Several years ago, Ted Cruz joined and then led a movement that would have resulted in Texas seceding from the United States of America. I believed it was a good idea then, and a better idea today.

The first thing which would be a good thing for the other 49 states is that John Cornyn and Cruz would no longer be United States Senators, and Louie Gohmert would not be a member of the House. Secondly, one of the reddest states in the Union would not have 48 Electoral votes in the general election. Just these two facts would be a win, win situation for America.

You probably think I’m joking. I’m not. Look at the positions adopted by the Texas Republican Convention.

Prior to the 2020 election, I thought insanity was an individual ailment that was not contagious. However, I was wrong. Nearly every man and woman who claims to be a Republican agrees with Trump that there was fraud in the election. Dozens of state courts rejected Trump’s lawyer’s claims, and even Trump’s stacked Supreme Court threw out his lawyer’s allegations.

Here are some of the low points of the Texas Republican Convention.

First, they agreed that the 2020 election was illegitimate: (see, I told you insanity is contagious). They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and calls for Texas schoolchildren “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.” Holy s**t! I realize that I am normal because I disagree with everything Texas “Republicans” support. My former mother-in-law was wrong.

Texas is not a “normal” state and its government is insane. Let them go, please. The other 49 states could benefit from Texas leaving the Union. They would not receive federal funds for anything. As an autonomous “State,” they would be required to support themselves. Airports across the nation would require passengers traveling from Texas to other states to go through customs. Anyone entering or leaving Texas by automobile would be required to be inspected by border control. Products, including oil and gas, would become exports and imports and be heavily taxed. This is all beginning to sound like fun. These are just some of the repercussions. Texas would become what it truly is: a foreign nation.

Okay, stop trying to destroy my dream. I see hope and positivity in this idea. This would be the end of one of the darkest red states in the country, and an opportunity for our country to encourage other treasonous states to follow Texas’ lead.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Texas Tribune: Texas Republican Convention calls Biden win illegitimate and rebukes Cornyn over gun talks

The Hill: Texas GOP adopts anti-LGBTQ platform, refers to being gay as ‘abnormal’

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Bill Dickinson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License