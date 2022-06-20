If Trump and Co-Conspirators Knew the Insurrection Was Illegal, Should They Be Punished?

Don't like to read?

When my kids were young, I strongly informed them of things they could not do or the punishment would be severe, only once did one of them commit the ultimate sin. My son broke a hard and fast rule and was punished in the most painful way I could think of. He never did anything like that again. Breaking rules must have consequences. However, if Trump and his co-conspirators knew the January 6 insurrection was illegal, how severely should they be punished?

If Trump and his co-conspirators are not tried for the crime they committed, treason, and to the fullest extent of the law, the rule of law and justice itself will become extinct in America.

The proof that the failed coup on January 6 was planned weeks before its execution proves that everyone involved had been informed that the actions they would be taking would violate the most consequential federal law in America, the only federal law remaining which includes the death penalty.

“The truth lives here,” and to be completely honest, Trump lacks sufficient intelligence to plan and organize the steps needed to accomplish an insurrection. It is very likely that he ordered the failed coup, but there is no possible way he could have put all the pieces together by himself.

Millions of caring Americans have been watching the select committee’s January 6 investigation and hearings, or watching the highlights on the nightly news. Anyone who has been paying attention to the evidence are undoubtedly convinced that Trump and others must receive severe punishment for attempting to overthrow our democratic election and our government.

Since the hearings began on television, public support for America’s biggest traitor, who is responsible for the darkest day in our nation’s history has diminished. Today it was reported that six out of 10 Americans believe Trump is guilty and should be severely punished. My fear has nothing to do with guilt or innocence. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he committed the most egregious crime possible in America. I continue to doubt that our government will do the right thing. Twice during Trump’s illegitimate presidency Moscow Mitch McConnell and his gang in the senate refused to conduct a fair trial after he was impeached in the House. Our corrupt government protects its own, regardless of the severity of the crime. My trust for those in Washington cannot descend lower than it is today.

Justice is not blind. She is aware of your position and your economic situation. Those who are rich and/or powerful are never punished fairly while minorities and the poor are likely to be sentenced to the maximum allowed by law. It is easy to understand why the vast majority of the American people do not trust law enforcement or the judicial system.

Not placing Trump in prison for treason would put an end to democracy and the meaning of the Constitution. If he is allowed to run for any office in our government, every real American will lose all faith in the honesty and integrity of all 545 men and women in Washington. Many voters will ask themselves, “why should I bother to vote? Everything in Washington is controlled by the wealthy and protected by all three branches of government.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

