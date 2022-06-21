How Google Keeps Track of Users Search History

Don't like to read?

Many people are concerned about privacy hacks. If Privacy is a priority, there are two main ways to prevent Google from tracking the browser’s search history.

First, log out and delete the cookies from the browser to prevent it from storing the search history on its servers. However, the process of deleting is complicated because of the way it tracks the search history. But, people can choose to remove certain services, such as Google Maps. There is a delete option from the browser.

It is easy to access the search history by visiting the activity page. The websites and products everyone has visited will be listed here, including the download history and posts read.

Google Track Everyone’s Search History

Another way this search engine is tracking is the location by using the relevant site the user visits and the products they sell. The information is never deleted once it is shared. It is important to note that Google does not charge for this data.

Always clear the browser, logins, and cookies to protect from Google’s intrusive ways.

Since Google runs most ads on the internet and in apps, it can track everyone’s search history, including YouTube. Understanding what Google does and how people can opt-out of it is essential.

While this data collection is recorded, it can be deleted and kept private. People can always ask their customer support to stop displaying information like:

Credit card numbers

Bank account numbers

Government IDs or Social Security numbers

Signatures

ID documents

Physical address or email addresses

Login details.

Individuals can request the company’s customer support to remove this information by following these steps:

Go to the Search Removal page

Have all the necessary information before clicking the removal request button.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Google will review the request and send a confirmation email whether the request has been approved or denied.

Search Is a Goldmine of Data.

Take note that Google uses search history to build a personalized, detailed profile about its users.

Always clear the search activity and History.

Click the Privacy & personalization to be directed to the Data and Privacy page.

Clear the YouTube History and Web & App Activity, and adjust the settings.

Set up an Auto-delete feature for future activity.

Do not forget Chrome.

Always clear the Chrome History browsing data when using Chrome as a default browser.

Google Is Not the Only Company Tracking

Remember, any browser, app, or website could also collect data including some cars that can follow the phone carrier’s GPS location.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

