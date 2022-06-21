Is Roman Reigns and the Bloodline the Greatest Faction of All Time?

Don't like to read?

Roman Reigns is The Head of The Table, and it is time for the people to begin to acknowledge him. Reigns and his Bloodline are notorious for their moments in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) since 2021. He has become a household name since his return in August 2020. Before this, the WWE tried everything to make Reigns the face that runs the place.

He’s doing some of the best work of his career; it may be time to recognize him as the tribal chief. He is currently on a run of a lifetime, putting him in an elite company: Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Bret Hitman Hart, John Cena, and The Beast Brock Lesnar. Reigns wants the universe to acknowledge him as The Head of The Table and as professional wrestling’s tribal chief.

Reigns has been in the WWE for quite some time now. He signed to their development brand Florida Championship Wrestling 2010 before being changed to NXT in 2012. The Bloodline has produced some of the best wrestlers in the WWE. Reigns is related to Rikishi, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), Yokozuna, Umaga, The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), and, most notably, The People’s Champion, Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Roman Reigns: Greatness On A Different Level (G.O.D.) Mode

Reigns has numerous WWE accomplishments fans should acknowledge, such as a former tag team champion with Seth Rollins as the Shield, United States and Intercontinental Champion. He has also won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and has been featured as the main event at WrestleMania’s 31, 32, 33, 37, and 38. The tribal chief has created a nice resume in the company, but his return in 2020 marked the end of an era — the big dog evolved into a bigger persona.

The WWE ring is the big dog’s yard. He has not been defeated since Happy Corbin (F.K.A. King Corbin) took him down via pinfall in December of 2019 at the Table Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. This is not the first time the big dog has held the WWE and Universal Championships. He won the WWE championship in 2016 after winning the title at Survivor Series before a returning Sheamus cashed in his briefcase to win the title. Reigns was able to win it back before losing it again at the Royal Rumble, where it was defended, and Reigns entered in at number one.

Run of a Lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0CxLF8xVlX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 25, 2022

The Tribal Chief immediately won back the title he still holds at the Payback pay-per-view in August 2020. He quickly aligned himself with his “wiseman” and former beast advocate, Paul Heyman. He defeated Universal champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt and The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman in a triple threat No Hold Barred match. However, Reigns began changing the course of WWE by having great feuds for the Universal title. Main Event Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Goldberg, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan.

The Bloodline Becomes Undisputed

Reigns looked to his family to change the title scene in WWE. His cousins, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were without gold as they wanted to be in the tribal chief’s shoes. The Usos are seven-time tag team champions and the longest Smackdown tag champions in Smackdown history. They defeated the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) at Money In the Bank 2021 to become champions once again.

Reigns formed the Bloodline with his cousins on Smackdown. When Seth “Freakin” Rollins tried to discuss their past when they were in the stable of the Shield with All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley, Reigns retorted. “I said it last week, you’re still living in the past. It’s 2022. The Tribal Chief equals G.O.D. mode now.”

Reigns went on to become the WWE Undisputed Universal champion by unifying both WWE and the Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar in the main event. The influence Reigns has on his family has helped the Usos become the Undisputed Tag team champions by unifying the Raw and Smackdown tag titles after they defeated Rk-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) on an episode of Smackdown two weeks after the six-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The match involved Drew McIntyre teaming with the former Raw tag team champion Rk-Bro against the Bloodline. The match was great as the Bloodline defeated Rk-Bro. The Tribal Chief was able to get a blind tag and secure the victory for his family by pinning Riddle after hitting him with a deadly spear.

This match happened after WWE teased about scheduling a tag unification match. Afterward, Reigns told his cousins that they should all be double champions. Many believe this is the end of the brand split. However, it could mean that Vince McMahon will soon debut new titles.

Championship Ascendence

Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 724 days and WWE champion for more than 40 days. The Usos have been Smackdown tag champions for over 340 days and Raw tag team champions for over 40 days. The Head of the Table enjoys smashing his opponents on his Island of Relevancy. The Island of Relevancy is where Reigns gives his opponents a chance to be in his spotlight.

With the Usos backing him up and the dominance of Reigns, the Bloodline’s mission changed the way the world sees him. He went from a member of the Shield to the face of the WWE and the leader of the Bloodline.

Will anyone beat the tribal chief or dethrone the Undisputed Bloodline? Or will Reigns and the Usos’ dominance have all of WWE acknowledging them as the greatest faction of all time?

Opinion by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Miguel Discart’s Flickr Page Creative Commons