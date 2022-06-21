Carlson’s Efforts to Misdirect the January 6 Attempted Coup Have Become an Embarrassment

Don't like to read?

If you haven’t heard the story, you probably don’t watch Fox News, because it was a “non-story.” However, Tucker Carlson is desperate to misdirect the hearings about the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, and reported the incident as an “insurrection.” Not even close.

Here’s what actually happened. A production crew from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was invited to the Capital last week. Several congressmen, Democrats, and Republicans agreed to interviews. After filming their segment for a future show, they wandered into a restricted area and were detained for trespassing. They never entered the Capitol Building. The interviews were conducted across the street in the offices of various congressmen.

After the incident, Fox’s paid liar, Tucker Carlson, had an idea. It was not a “bright idea,” it was based on what he misbelieved was an opportunity to protect his Fuhrer. He screamed, “insurrection, insurrection.” However, only the most ignorant of Americans paid any attention.

On Monday evening, Mr. Colbert took some time to offer the facts during his monologue.

“Everyone was very professional,” Colbert added during the monologue of his show Monday, four days after the arrests. “Everyone was very calm.” He also commended the Capitol Police for “just doing their job.” He then berated Carlson for his completely inaccurate reporting of the non-story.

“This was first-degree puppetry,” Colbert joked, before striking a more serious tone and adding: “Drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died and trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol police showed on that terrible day.”

This single statement clearly reveals the huge difference between intelligence and honesty, and the trashy, fake journalism offered by Fox. For 27 years the original fake news network has been allowed to lie to the American people. Its efforts are focused on dividing our nation’s people. Its only purpose is to help today’s Republicans in name only win elections.

It was no surprise that Carlson attacked anything related to Colbert’s broadcast. Prior to the 2016 election, the late-night comic offered the American people the truth about Trump, his pretend Republican Party, and Fox, and continues to do so today. The truth will always be the right-wing’s greatest enemy.

I have told this story before, but it is worth repeating. In 1995, Fox’s first year of operation, I decided to see what the new network was all about. I switched channels and the current broadcast was “The O’Reilly Factor.” In five minutes or less, I pushed the “previous channel button.” O’Reilly obviously disagreed with his “guest.” He loudly and angrily talked over the gentleman’s answers, and the show made no sense. It was nothing close to “news.” I never watched another broadcast and my IQ remains intact.

For the last 27 years, Fox has only become worse. The lies have become more egregious, and today there is no effort to hide the fact that Fox is not about news, it is a propaganda machine for extremist right-wing politicians, and the man who would destroy democracy and place his fascist regime in power. And the primary online personalities are transparently biased, racist, and support the end of democracy.

For all of his lies and comments in opposition to the rights of all Americans guaranteed by the Constitution, Carlson should have been fired and would have been by a legitimate news network.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Hill: Tucker Carlson: Colbert production crew committed ‘insurrection’

The Guardian: Stephen Colbert says police who arrested his employees ‘were just doing their job’

