Fact: All Christian religions have their basis in the New Testament of the Bible. The Old Testament is a somewhat accurate, historical account of the years prior to the birth of Jesus Christ. They are stories about men and are often based on fairytales and fantasy. The New Testament is an account of Christ’s 33 years on earth and contains His instructions for sustaining a life of spirituality.

Jesus admonished His followers to, “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment, you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.” (Matthew 7:1-2)

Many of those who claim to be Christians, including leaders of the second-largest religion in the world, frequently judge others for actions and beliefs opposed to their own. They cannot be Christians if they choose to reject the teachings of the Son of God.

The World English Bible translates a well-known passage as: “You have heard that it was said to the ancient ones, ‘You shall not murder;’ and ‘Whoever shall murder shall be in danger of the judgment.’”

However, South Carolina Rev. Mark Burns disagrees with Jesus Christ. He suggested “killing all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

He is not alone. Another “good Christian” had this to say.

“For example, as covered over at LGBTQ Nation, Brother Tanner Furrh of the Stedfast Baptist Church (which the Southern Poverty Law Center categorizes as a hate group) in Hurst, Texas, recently called for lesbians specifically to be put to death, describing them as ‘sick and gross’ per the Bible and that getting a ‘bullet in their head is too nice.’”

Now think about this. It’s very thought-provoking, but I promise that the “truth lives here.” Every member of the extremist right-wing political party is Washington claims to be a Christian and obeys the demands of the lobby calling itself the “Christian Religious Right,” regardless of how evil and un-Christian they might be. If they are “right,” I choose to be “wrong.”

Sunday, June 16, 2022, will mark six years since 49 Americans were slaughtered inside “Pulse,” a gay nightclub in Orlando. This was the largest single incident of violence against the LGBTQ+ community in America’s history.

I will never understand this situation. What harm has any member of the LGBTQ+ caused anyone? You may not approve of their lifestyle, but what reason would you or anyone else have to fear them. I have always lived in the western United States. Two of my ‘too many’ jobs were working for an airline in Los Angeles and as a hairdresser in L.A., North County San Diego, and Reno. I worked with many members of the LGBTQ+ community. I liked most of them, but some I did not. They were just people, attempting to live good and happy lives. The ones I did not like had anything to do with their sexuality.

Two things, which are very obvious to me and I believe most Americans, which continue to harm our nation are hatred and ignorance. Hatred is most often a product of ignorance. Judging others is impossible. I always tell my wife, “we can’t know the absolute truth about anyone unless we live with them in an intimate relationship;” sex is not a necessary component.

