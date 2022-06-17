State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe Suddenly Resigns

Don't like to read?

Illinois State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Maryville) suddenly resigned from her position Wednesday. It officially becomes effective at 10 a.m. (CT). She served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District (56th) of Illinois.

She was raised in the Wood River area in a family with deep manufacturing roots, according to her website. The former senator graduated from Roxana High School before attending Clark Community College followed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. All of her formal schoolings prepared her for her legal education at St. Louis University School of Law.

Following her resignation from the Senate, Crowe released a statement: “Since joining the Senate in 2019, I’ve felt overwhelming support from my family, my colleagues in the General Assembly, and the Metro East community—my heart is full of gratitude as I submit my resignation.”

She added that she cherished the friendship and partnership that sprouted from her “time in the Illinois Senate as we worked to advocate for change, update laws and improve our great state together.”

Things were often challenging as Crowe served the diverse communities of the 56th District. Crowe “was overjoyed to see how we are united in our fight to enhance opportunities for families across” Illinois.

“I am forever grateful to [the] families of the 56th District for giving me the opportunity to serve,” Crowe added. She finished her statement by thanking her constituents for all of their thoughtfulness and encouragement during her time serving them. “I love Illinois, and I look forward to continuing my work in public service in my new position,” she concluded.

It is unclear what her future job entails but she will be missed by her friends and colleagues in the Senate.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image by Daniel Schwen Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by BWellsOdyssey Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License