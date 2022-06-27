If Republicans Believe They Won the War on Women Will Go Nuclear

Don't like to read?

I’m apologizing before I write this because I am very angry. I always promise that “the truth lives here,” and what happened on that infamous day, June 24, 2022, is a travesty, and an escalation of Republicans’ war on women. It has now become a nuclear confrontation.

I don’t care what you read or hear on the mainstream media, this removal of a woman’s right to care for her own mental and physical health is a travesty and a permanent stain on the very essence of the Constitution. “Pro-life” protestors are sanctimonious and deny others their own human rights, including the right to privacy. Their goal is to force others to obey their own antiquated and archaic beliefs, based on a religion founded on pagan fairytales.

I am reasonably sure that even Trump’s most ardent supporters admit to themselves that he knows nothing about government. The few legitimate decisions he was required to make over four very long years were not his own but handed to him by a member of his administration or an outside right-wing extremist group like the Federalist Society.

When America’s biggest mistake nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, he had no idea why they had been selected for him. However, the Federalist Society and others did. And to secure their confirmation, they lied during their hearings, which should result in impeachment. The undeniable truth was exposed on Friday.

Unqualified for a lifetime appointment on the Court, all three were opposed to Roe v Wade and promised to overturn the ruling of a previous Court in 1973 if the opportunity arose. Last Friday, a day that will live in infamy for all human rights advocates, that opportunity became a reality.

Like others, I admit that I cannot stop writing about one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, a day that has taken women’s rights back 50 years. No individual, including a parent or even a husband, should have the right to make decisions for women about their physical or mental health. Most importantly, no democratic nation’s government should be allowed to remove a personal and private right and make it a criminal act. This will be remembered as another move towards fascism by the extremist right-wing.

Last evening there was a large protest supporting abortion rights in Eugene, Oregon. Ten individuals were arrested for charges ranging from disorderly conduct to harassment. The protest was held just outside of a birthing center. I expect hundreds of similar and larger protests will occur over the summer months.

This should surprise no one. For decades right-wing politicians, and their supporters, citing the demands of the Christian Religious Right, have waged a war on women’s rights. Overturning Roe v Wade was a victory for fascism and those who would shred the Constitution, with the exception of the second amendment.

“Freedom is guaranteed for everyone or no one.” There is no punishment for a man who lies to women about having a vasectomy or other process which would have prevented an unwanted pregnancy. Women continue to pay for the crimes of men. As I stated in a previous article, women have most of the responsibility and do most of the work, but receive the least respect for their efforts.

Every action and inaction by right-wing politicians over the last 50 years has been designed to place women into a position of subservience their mothers and grandmothers experienced in the 1950s and early 1960s. This war just had a new beginning, and I fear what I predicted will become a reality.

For decades right-wing extremists calling themselves “right-to-lifers” have murdered doctors and nurses who assist women with abortions. I would be surprised if women’s rights organizations did not retaliate after the most biased decision made by the Court since “Citizens United.” I abhor violence, and most who think as I do would agree, but this biased decision by the Court has created a much greater level of anger from peace-loving Americans than I have seen since the protests against the Vietnam War.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

