Jodie Sweetin Gets Shoved to the Ground During Protest by LAPD

Los Angeles Police officers were caught on video shoving “Full House” actress Jody Sweetin to the ground during a protest. Witnesses say she was trying to move the protesters away from the freeway. Police brutality is starting to get ridiculous. Protesting is legal, rioting is not.

However, this was a protest. There were signs, chanting, and people that want change. In the video, it was shown that police pushed Sweetin onto the freeway.

The protest was about women’s rights and abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v Wade. This is not the first time police got violent with peaceful protestors. It happens frequently. It seems that police do not care about the right to protest as well as the right to free speech.

Sweetin posted the video on her Instagram page. After the incident, the crowd started yelling at the officers, “What the f*** is wrong with you guys,” according to CBS. Then, the crowd started to chant, “No justice, no peace,” this was led by Sweetin.

No Need For Police Brutality

It is unclear what took place before Sweetin was shoved. However, if she was not threatening or being violent toward anyone there would be no reason for the police to react the way they did. The person who took the video told CBS that Sweetin was behind the police line talking with officers in the back of the line. She was making her way back to where the protestors were to head off of the freeway when she was shoved by the other cops.

There is an investigation into the force used by Los Angeles Police Department at that time.

It is being said by some other protestors that Sweetin was trying to get the protestors from attempting to take over the 101 freeway during the protest. There was no reason for the force used against her. Police officers need to be retrained on how to handle peaceful protests and when it is time to use force. Yes, there are situations where peaceful protests turn ugly and force needs to be used. However, based on the information given from witnesses and the video itself, this was not one of those occasions.

Think back to 2020 when the black lives matter protests were happening. That was a completely different situation. However, there were peaceful protests and there were riots. People would think that police know the difference after that experience alone, but apparently, that is not the case.

People Are Angry Sweetin Was Shoved

Sweetin was trying to be helpful to the police department by trying to keep everyone safe and off of the freeway. It is unknown what conversations she was having with the officers prior to being shoved. But words should not lead to violent action from law enforcement when she was going back behind the line willingly.

People are angry with what happened to Sweetin. Police brutality will only cause more issues. Especially with what is going on right now. No one needs to add to the anger that is in this country.

Written by Marrissa Kay

