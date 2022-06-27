Don't like to read?

Why are right-wing politicians calling the overturn of Roe v Wade “a Historic Victory for White Life?” Those who fallaciously call themselves “Republicans” today are openly admitting that their entire party supports white supremacy.

Everything coming from Trump’s pie hole and those of his cult contain references to the superiority of whites, the evils of the LGBTQ+ community, and the inferiority of women. However, Trump is not limited in his personal attacks, anyone is a viable target, including family. Unless you pledge unyielding alliance to your former, illegitimate president, you no longer pay any attention to his ramblings, recognizing his penchant for lies and conspiracy theories.

It’s never a surprise when a Trump devotee goes to the extreme, attempting to please the worst man in the world. This happened in Illinois this weekend as a Republican congresswoman spoke before a typical gathering of Trump’s cult.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” said Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., as she raised her hands to lead the crowd in Mendon, Ill., in applause.

“A victory for white life.” Wow! These five words speak volumes about the entire right-wing of American politics. On occasion, the truth escapes, and the haters are exposed.

Women will suffer more than all others after six Republican-biased members of the Court overturned a 50-year-old decision protecting a woman’s right to an abortion. Poor women, who are mostly Black are being punished the most.

This extremely controversial decision by the Court is not only an attack on the reproductive rights of all women, its foundation, like many established by the right side of the aisle, is based on the belief in white supremacy, and a new form of slavery for Black Americans.

Naturally, Miller made a feeble effort to defend her obviously racist comment. But when the truth comes out of the darkness, it is impossible to force it back under the rock from which it came.

Her campaign says Miller misspoke. “She very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life’ during her remarks,” said Isaiah Wartman, a campaign spokesperson, in an email to NPR, characterizing the moment as a “mishap” and a “stumble.”

“To suggest that she is somehow not committed to defending all life is disgusting,” Wartman wrote.

If you believe this, you must renounce your right to vote. You are too mentally challenged to secure your right to choose those who will represent you.

Time and time again fake Republicans are forced to defend themselves when they make a major slip in the attempt to lie. This includes their Fuhrer, Donald John Trump.

He has done more damage to himself than any legitimate reporter or Washington insider who has chosen to expose America’s greatest enemy.

“The truth lives here,” and it is always satisfying when those who spread anger, hatred, and violence expose themselves momentarily by allowing the truth to slip into the conversation. We expect lies from professional politicians, but when they sit on the right side of the aisle, this is all we receive.

In January, Miller praised Hitler for his ability and understanding of how to control the weak-minded.

“Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized… This is the battle,” she said. The GOP lawmaker initially defended her comments, but later apologized.

They might as well admit it, all former members of the GOP are racists and bigots. Not once have they voted in favor of the rights of women, non-Christians, the LGBTQ community, or Black Americans.

Instead of serving 331 million people, they rule over us. They have become the enemy, as they fail to consider the needs and wishes of the majority.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NPR: A GOP congresswoman said the end of Roe is a ‘historic victory for white life’

Newsweek: Miller’s ‘White Life’ Flub Follows Cornyn Tweet Attacked as Pro-Segregation

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License