If You Listen to Louie Gohmert, You Must Be Removed From Life Support

I am worried about the people of Texas’ 1st congressional district. They continue to elect Louie Gohmert to the House, although he is dumber than a box of rocks. He has also openly admitted to being one of the biggest racists on the right side of the aisle. He may have recently revealed the pinnacle of his ignorance. If you listen to Gohmert, you must be removed from life support — you are officially brain dead

Gohmert has a solution to the growing problem of mass shootings committed by domestic terrorists.

“Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from school,” Gohmert said.

I know that Gohmert does not pray. His vile and hate-filled rhetoric aimed at minorities violates the commandments of Jesus Christ in the New Testament. Gohmert harbors fascism and rejects the promises and guarantees of the Constitution.

Texas is a dark red state, although parts of it turned purple in 2020. Facts confirm this fact, but Republicans don’t want to admit that the highest rates of gun deaths are in ‘blood-red states.’

Republicans would like you to believe that gun violence is more prevalent in blue states and urban America. That’s a blatant lie. For example, school shootings are more common in rural areas with fewer populations.

Parkland, Florida, has a population of 33,000.

Uvalde, Texas: 16,122.

Newtown, Connecticut: 27,173.

Blacksburg, Virginia — the scene of the nation’s largest school shooting — is a relative goliath at 44,395.

Littleton, Colorado, home to Columbine, was about 33,000.

Mass shootings continue to happen everywhere. It is not safe to leave your home in today’s America. Although most acts of domestic terrorism are planned for lengthy periods of time, some are hurried decisions. The killer who committed the atrocities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, walked into a gun store where the salesman eagerly sold him an assault rifle without a single question.

Republicans have announced that if they agree to any changes in our gun laws, assault rifles are not up for discussion. Really?

Assault rifles were invented to allow our military to kill dozens of their enemies in just minutes. They have no other purpose. Why does anyone believe that they need these weapons of mass destruction unless they plan to murder other men, women, and children?

Since the slaughter of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary, Republicans have offered “solutions” as ludicrous as Louie Gohmert’s “prayers.” They include “barring anyone under the age of 18 from attending a ‘drag’ show.’” Others include locking school doors, or eliminating all but one door and allow small children to burn to death in a fire: More cops in schools and arming teachers, (more guns): Buy “colorful and beautiful” ballistic blankets for classrooms instead of toys: “Man traps:” Bulletproof glass; and bulletproof backpacks for kids.

All of the above would allow an armed killer to get to the school and face minor deterrents. None of these would stop the killing, they would just slow it down. Not one “Republican” will admit that weapons of mass destruction are too easily available for anyone who wants one. There is no common sense while paying homage to the NRA gun lobby in exchange for huge campaign contributions. That is selling your vote in congress for personal gain. Corruption.

