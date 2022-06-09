Nevada Is Geographically, and Politically Divided Between North and South

Don't like to read?

I have been fortunate to live in two of the most beautiful and somewhat opposite states in the Union. Raised in Southern California, I moved to Northern Nevada in 1986. I had no idea about the changes I would face.

It won’t surprise anyone that I am a progressive. However, I do not believe in political parties and have always been an Independent. In 2000 I registered as a Democrat. Nevada does not have an open primary and I wanted to be involved in the Democrat’s choice for the candidate who would hopefully defeat George W. Bush. His tactics designed to smear John McCain motivated me to be part of the effort to keep a totally unqualified man to become our president. I failed, and the rest is history, proving “W” to have been the second-worst president in America’s history.

I plan to live in Northern Nevada for the remainder of my life. I love the fact that there are four seasons, usually with mild summers and winters. However, I have one difficulty. Northern Nevada is mostly conservative. Our state’s two most populated cities are in the south, Las Vegas, and Henderson, and they tend to support a more progressive agenda.

Northern Nevada has become the fifth fastest-growing area in the country, so there’s hope that over time the place which I love will become less of an extremist stronghold for those who call themselves “Republicans.”

I believe that It is extremely important to be involved in the ugly world of politics. I detest “career politicians,” and strongly support term limits, but until that happens, I believe in fighting for the best woman or man who will serve our nation’s people, while working to remove incumbents from office.

I cannot stress one fact enough. Voting in every election is our most important right as American citizens. It is also our greatest responsibility. If we fail to vote, the worst of the worst have an opportunity to add their vile agendas to our political system. This is how anti-Americans like Trump, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz win elections.

Please vote, and vote wisely. Ignore political parties and vote for the person who will serve your needs and wishes, not their own, or the demands of special interests.

I am afraid that Democrats will lose control of the House and Senate in November. Allowing the American Fascist Party to control the future of 331 million people is unthinkable. Trump attempted to destroy democracy for four years, and those who claim to be Republicans could complete the job.

As it is with every general election, Independents decide the outcome. However, enthusiasm for midterm elections is often lagging. We cannot allow that to happen in November.

I beg of you, place your fellow American ahead of your misguided emotions. “The truth lives here,” and your future and the future of all those you love are in great danger. Make voting your number one priority. You can make a difference.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Las Vegas Sun News: GOP secretary of state candidates largely cling to claims of election fraud

The New York Times: Democrats Worry That What Happens in Nevada Won’t Stay in Nevada

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Brad Smith’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Kimble Young’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License