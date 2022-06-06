Laura Ingraham Wants You to Be as Stupid as She Is

Don't like to read?

Being a paid liar for Fox offers great freedom, the freedom to say and do anything without any basis in fact. The “fascist four” have taken advantage of their ability to divide our nation with blatant lies for years. Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Laura Ingraham play with treason every day on their pitiful shows on Fox Noise.

The mainstream media refuses to expose Fox for fear that telling the truth will result in a decrease in viewership and advertising revenue.

Ingraham is spreading a new conspiracy theory which is laughable because the substance involved is not only legal in many states, its use results in the exact opposite reaction to her allegations. Ingraham is desperate for ratings so she has created a conspiracy theory out of thin air. She claims that marijuana, not the easy access to weapons of mass destruction, is to blame for gun violence in America. Once again, I can’t make this shit up.

I do not smoke anything, nor do I ingest edibles, but I do know one thing about the use of cannabis. If there is a physical or mental reaction it is extreme passivity, never violence. Ingraham is desperate to protect the NRA, which surely contributes to her personal bank account. Personally, the only persons I hate are liars who cause pain and suffering to others intentionally.

Ingraham has a history of bigotry and hatred for anyone who is not like her, white and privileged.

A classmate, Robert Rigby, has come forward to offer an accurate depiction of her racist and bigoted beliefs and offers the following assessment

When I was a student at Dartmouth, Laura Ingraham was my classmate. She used her platform at her notorious off-campus newspaper to call me and others like me “sodomites” and members of the “Dartmouth Bestiality Society.” She disavowed her grotesque behavior of the early ‘80s, in a 1997 Washington Post article, in which she claimed she had changed her views on “homosexuality” after witnessing “the dignity, fidelity, and courage” with which her gay brother, Curtis and his partner coped, with the latter being diagnosed with AIDS and dying from it.

“The truth lives here,” and I would like to know what happened to Ingraham in her past which inspires her to hate everyone who is not white and claims to be Christian? Who abused her, or abandoned her before she became a woman filled with hatred and belief that lies are acceptable if they further her distorted view of life in America in the 21st century?

However, there is no excuse for accepting the murder of innocents as normal. This is a crime against humanity. She is the “devil’s bride” who enjoys lying to those who believe that human life is dispensable.

Fox began broadcasting its lies and conspiracy theories in 1995. Over the last 27 years, it has proven itself to be a propaganda machine for right-wing extremists whose goal is to destroy the United States of America. They are fascists who obviously believe that Donald Trump is the one obese, old man who can lead them to victory.

