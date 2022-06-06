Disney Releases ‘Pinocchio’ Movie Teaser [Video]

Don't like to read?

Disney has decided on a release date for the new “Pinocchio” remake that will premiere on their streaming platform. The company dropped a teaser for the upcoming project last week.

“Pinocchio” is one of Disney’s animated classics from its early days, originally coming out in 1940. The remake will be a live-action version and is set to release on Sept. 8, 2022. This date is extra special because it has also been announced as the official Disney+ day. The company held the event in November of last year. It plans to follow it up with new offerings for subscribers. Last year, eligible subscribers were able to get one month of the streaming service for $1.99. The Mickey Mouse company is expected to announce more content in the near future. Subscribers will most likely see releases of upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar specials. The new “Pinocchio” reboot is just one part of the exclusive content fans will experience.

Mark. Your. Calendars. ➕🥳🗓#DisneyPlusDay is returning on September 8 leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event! pic.twitter.com/E4dlWPRx5J — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 31, 2022

A “Pinocchio” Trailer without Pinocchio

The 102-second teaser trailer showed pretty much everyone but the main character. A new version of “When You Wish Upon a Star” plays while Geppetto tinkers away in his toyshop.

Tom Hanks will play the puppet master, and Cynthia Erivo can also be seen playing a blue fairy. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the voice of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet longing to become a real boy.

Luke Evans will play a character named The Coachman, the big bad who turns children into donkeys and sells them on the black market. This will be his second time playing a Disney villain starring as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Other actors in the cast include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kyanne Lamaya among others. With Robert Zemeckis directing, this will be the fourth time he and Hanks worked together. They previously collaborated on “Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away,” and “The Polar Express.”

This movie is expected to follow the same structure as its 1940s predecessor, tweaking a few things along the way. Other live-action remakes like 2020’s “Mulan” and 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” made small changes to the originals they were based on.

Room for Two

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will also be releasing a Pinocchio film this year. His version will be a less family-oriented adaption than Disney and have a darker take on Carlo Collodi’s fairytale. The stop-motion animated film was co-written and co-directed by the filmmaker and stars Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. Toro explained his vision in an interview with Collider:

“It’s a very very very personal movie for me. The flip-side for me [has] always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, are the same story. Because essentially, that’s the same story. The idea of a Pinocchio that talks about things that I consider very deep but it’s fun and it’s a musical at the same time, I find it really incredibly moving.”

Toro’s film will release a few months after Disney in December.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

