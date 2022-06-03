Mr. Biden, I Agree With You, but Your Optimism Is Foolhardy

Don't like to read?

President Biden made a plea to the American people in primetime last evening, asking for sensible changes to our outdated and controversial gun laws. I agree with everything he said, but his naivete is disappointing. Or, maybe it’s intentional.

He asked 10 Republicans to join Democrats and approve a ban on assault rifles. If he actually believes that this will happen, he has lost his mind.

Not a single man or woman who calls themselves a “Republican,” will relinquish the money they receive from the NRA gun lobby. They sold their souls long ago. Their votes have been bought and paid for as long as they remain in office.

Doing the right thing is not in the right-wing’s playbook. Money and power are aphrodisiacs for the weak-minded and disloyal men and women who are merely taking up space in Washington.

Let’s be honest, the Black men and women slaughtered in Buffalo, and the Hispanic children in Uvalde mean nothing to the racists and bigots who pretend to be Republicans. If those who lost their lives were white, living in a white community, they would be leading the effort to accurately interpret the second amendment and prevent average Americans from owning military weapons whose only purpose is to murder as many human beings as possible in the shortest period of time.

The following offers the core of President Biden’s address. It is admirable, accurate, and involves common sense. That’s why nothing will be done, again.

“Just do something. For God’s sake, do something. After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland — nothing has been done,” Biden said. “This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense. For so many of you at home, I want to be very clear: this is not about taking away anyone’s guns.”

“This is not about vilifying gun owners. In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave. I respect the culture and the tradition and the concerns of lawful gun owners. At the same time, the second amendment, like all rights, is not absolute,” Biden continued

The truth is, every time there is a mass shooting, and that’s as frequent as days on the calendar, when four or more people are wounded or killed with the use of a weapon of mass destruction, gun sales increase, and the NRA has done its job and won another victory for gun manufacturers and gun sellers.

Fact, since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there have been four additional large mass shootings. All of them happened at social events, or in everyday situations, in other words, in normal life.

The truth is, that lobbies control our country. Plutocrats have complete control over our nation’s future if it has one. Your future and mine are dependent upon decisions made by 735 billionaires. Our government has become a tool for the rich and powerful.

Trump was not a president, he was a tool, a tool of the super-rich in this country and those in Russia.

Yes, this is a conspiracy theory that began in Moscow in 1987 when an ambitious American businessman was invited to a meeting with the KGB, and one of its highest-ranking officers, Vladimir Putin.

In 2013, this malignant narcissist agreed to hold the Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow. It was then that the plans to destroy the United States were set in motion. In June of 2015, Donald John Trump declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. The rest, most of you know.

Putin knows that you don’t win a war in the 21st century with military efforts, even nuclear weapons. You defeat a nation by dividing its people. Not since the first Civil War has our nation been divided to its current level. Then you alienate that country’s allies. Finally, fascism is established by giving all power to the wealthy who control the government.

An outrageous number of weapons of mass destruction are only one of our nation’s greatest problems. Racism and bigotry, in the form of white supremacy, are in control of about one-half of Washington, and have no doubt, this is at the core of what is happening to our country at this very minute. Domestic terrorism is on the rise, and this is by far the greatest danger to our nation’s people.

“The truth lives here.” I abhor conspiracy theories, but years of investigation and an enormous amount of tangible evidence prove this one to be accurate.

I believe that President Biden is a noble and patriotic man. His intentions are focused on the future of the American people. However, either he is totally unaware of the truth about our government, or he is protecting his fellow politicians. I hope it is the former.

It’s time for the people of this once-respected nation to face the truth. Our government is both corrupt and completely dysfunctional. Great change is needed and must begin with our coming election.

Op-ed by James Turnage

