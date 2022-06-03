Why I Don’t Believe that Trump Wants to Run in 2024 and the 14th Amendment Prevents It

Don't like to read?

It’s already time to start talking about the 2024 general election. A great deal of speculation continues as to whether or not Trump will seek a second term.

I am of the opinion that he will not run for the presidency again. My reasons are based upon his four-year history of doing nothing, his current situation, his age, and his health.

Trump is a loser, and he hates it. Regardless of what he tells his cult, he knows that he was soundly defeated in 2020 in both the Electoral vote and the popular vote. It’s impossible to count his business losses. Not only were there many but a number of them are also hidden in a very large and very strong vault along with his tax returns. Losing a second election would destroy the malignant narcissist. His ego couldn’t handle it.

Trump’s illegitimate presidency was unique. He is the first president to spend more time out of Washington than in the White House. Not a single accomplishment can be attributed to him over four long years. His life today is involved in only four things: playing golf, holding his vile hate rallies, wasting time at Mar-a-Lago, and watching television while consuming junk food. If this sounds familiar, it is exactly what he did for his entire term in office. From his own words, we know he hated the White House, so why would he want to return?

Trump will be 78 on election day 2024. Watching Trump move, he is an “old 78,” unlike President Biden when he was elected. He is extremely overweight and that is not helping the situation. He may have several serious physical problems undisclosed by his fake doctor.

Listening to him, it is plausible and possible that his mental health is deteriorating rapidly.

Summing up the situation, Donald Trump is mentally and physically unfit to perform the duties of the President of the United States.

Most importantly, if our government follows the rule in section three of the 14th Amendment, he is forbidden from running for office for the remainder of his life.

A preponderance of evidence proves that Trump organized, planned, and ordered the execution of a coup on January 6, 2021, with the intention of overthrowing our government by halting the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The rule “prohibits those who had ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof’ from serving in the government.”

This is exactly what happened on January 6th, word for word. Even those who support the traitor cannot argue that he aided and abetted the insurrectionists. We watched him do it on television. The truth is that he should be in prison awaiting trial today. He is a traitor to his country. However, once again our government refuses to do the right thing and hold one of their own accountable.

The only thing about campaigning Trump enjoys is holding his ego-soothing rallies. He’s doing that today and will continue to do so as long as supporters continue to pay his expenses.

Finally, I don’t believe President Biden will seek reelection in 2024. But that’s a story for later.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CBS News: Hogan says Trump should not run in 2024 and GOP should “move on,” resist “cheap impersonation”

The Hill: Two words explain why Trump won’t run in 2024

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt A.J.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Alisdare Hickson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License