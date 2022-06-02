Right-Wing Only Exists Because Americans Choose to Believe Conspiracy Theories

Don't like to read?

Today’s Republican Party in name only is an illusion. The only reason they exist is that an endless stream of baseless conspiracy theories makes fools of millions of American voters.

I am not the smartest man in the world. Therefore, I read incessantly searching for facts, the truth. Because of my efforts, I am extremely disappointed that millions of Americans choose ignorance over reality and believe Trump’s biggest lie.

Prior to the 2020 election Trump personally selected an “election czar.” On the seventh of November, when the election was confirmed, and Joe Biden became our 46th president, he made a statement, claiming that “the 2020 election was the fairest and secure election in history.”

Trump sent forth his team of woefully inept attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, to challenge the results in several key states. His team lost more than 60 cases. No one offered a single piece of evidence pointing to fraud.

Today, Trump’s biggest lie continues at his hate rallies and is repeated by members of the Trump Party. On Tuesday, the acquittal of one man completely debunked a lie offered by Trump for years.

Michael Sussmann was the attorney for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Trump claimed that he lied to the FBI in an attempt to link him with Russia’s efforts to help him win the election. On Tuesday a jury acquitted him on all counts.

This was a huge blow to the pathological liar. A nearly six-year-old conspiracy theory was debunked. But the orange buffoon wants us to believe his biggest lie without a shred of evidence.

Dozens of court cases, a failed coup attempt, a conspiracy involving Hillary Clinton debunked, and a defeat for Trump’s endorsed candidates in Georgia, which was an attempt at revenge against Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger for refusing to alter the 2020 election results in the Peach State, must make him absolutely livid. Trump just can’t win at anything without foreign assistance.

Following their Fuhrer’s tactics, the entire right side of the Capitol is attempting to use baseless conspiracy theories to win elections they do not deserve. Those who seek access to the television cameras frequently, including Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Kevin McCarthy are the worst of the worst. Not one word that comes from their mouths is based on fact.

I always promise you that “the truth lives here,” and I can tell you that the Grand Old Party has not been a reality since 2017, and never will return. The jackals who call themselves “Republicans” today reject every principle and every moral once attached to the Party of Lincoln.

Who is to blame for allowing these traitors to our country to manipulate voters? It lies squarely on the mainstream media and social media. Any organization which allows Trump and his cronies to spread lies intended to harm our country is complicit in the division of our people, and the end of democracy in America.

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” — Winston Churchill

Lies from politicians are too often exposed after the charlatans have been elected.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Politico: POLITICO Playbook: The conspiracy theory convention

CNN: Donald Trump’s 2016 election conspiracy theory just took a big hit

