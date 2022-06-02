Lawyers for Amber Heard Feel Johnny Depp Had Advantages

Don't like to read?

Amber Heard’s lawyer states that she thinks the jury in the case of defamation was “confused.” Also, Heard has the intention to submit an appeal.

The case of defamation was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Heard after an op-ed was published by Heard and the Washington Post about domestic violence.

On Wednesday, it was determined by a jury that both parties were liable for defamation. However, the jury awarded a more significant amount of damages to Depp.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft appeared on “Today” and stated that a large amount of evidence that could have aided in Heard’s case was restricted.

Statements Made by Amber Heard’s Lawyer

“That’s because she was demonized here,” Bredehoft said of the verdict. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

Heard’s lawyer also said that it was Depp’s fame, wealth, and power that made the jury side with him on all of his claims. Also, she believes there is a large difference in that case. However, she feels it stated that they will not believe women even with photographs. “Basically, unless she had pulled out her phone, her iPhone and videotaped him as he was beating her, she’s not going to be believed, it didn’t happen.”

Bredehoft said that she felt the mix between the cameras and the numerous fans of Depp that appeared at the courthouse. This made the courthouse feel more like a coliseum to Heard’s lawyer.

She explained that she feels all of it had a negative impact that made the process more difficult and challenging.

Heard’s lawyer also announced that she did not have doubt that the jury in the case attempted to follow the instructions from the judge to not read any news about the trial. However, she feels it would be hard to ignore all of the areas where they would be discussing the trial that lasted six weeks. She also added that social media is all over the place, radios, the internet, television, etc. and it is difficult to ignore it.

Awards to Heard and Depp From the Jury

The actress countersued Depp for $100 million after a statement was made by his attorney. The statement called Heard’s abuse accusations a “hoax.”

The jury agreed that Heard’s three statements were defamatory against Depp. Also, they agreed that his lawyer’s one statement was defamatory against Heard. The jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, Heard was awarded $2 million. They also awarded Depp $5 million in punitive damages. However, the state’s law has a limit on the amount for punitive damage ending at $350,000. All together Depp was awarded $10,350,000 and Heard was awarded $2 million.

Johnny Depp’s Statement After Verdict

In a statement not long after the verdict was announced, Depp proclaimed that the jury gave him back his life.

He explained that from the start, the goal of opening this case was so the truth would be revealed, no matter what the outcome was. Depp said that he owed it to his children to speak the truth. Also, it is owed to the people who have continued to support him. He explained that he feels at peace knowing that he achieved his goal.

