Joyce Chapman Joins Chicago’s Board of Education

Chicago’s Board of Education has added a community activist to its’ council. Joyce Chapman has been appointed to the board by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It is believed she is to join the council on Wednesday and begin her role as their new member.

The Board of Education has not had a full seven members on the council in over a year. Chapman is filling the seat left empty by former member Amy Rome. After Rome was no longer part of the board, they went a full calendar year of not having a complete council.

The council is ready to finally be able to move with every seat filled. This is needed in order to help strengthen the education system here in Chicago. Given the various responsibilities of a board member, Chapman has what it takes to help the board fulfill its mission. Her reputation proceeds her as she is known for her work throughout the city of Chicago.

She is focused on the education of the city’s youth and its community issues. Her work has not been unnoticed as she has become a staple everywhere in Chicago’s communities for a few decades. In fact, Chapman has supported education and has helped provide community resources to generations of youth.

Lisa Butler, Contact Tracer Supervisor for Phalanx Family Services, shared her excitement for Chapman, “Congratulations, what an honor, and the Chicago School system will be so much better with the added leadership from Joyce Chapman.”

In order to change the narrative about Chicago’s youth, Chapman has been working closely with them. She founded the Pullman Community Development Corporation while working tirelessly as a member of the Far South Side Coalition.

Ricky Hamilton of Phalanx Family Services stated, “Joyce The Voice aka Queen of The South! Congrats Queen! Can’t find a better representative for The Far South Community.”

The Far South Side Coalition’s mission is all about community engagement, its leaders, business owners, and engaging residents working together to create a thriving union of neighborhoods. They have held events that focus on support, not just the community, but heavily on supporting the youth of Chicago. Some of the events have included food giveaways and summer peace rallies.

Chapman is also focused on getting Chicago’s youth to prepare for better things in life.

Patricia Cannon, HCEZ Community Liaison for Phalanx Family Services, shared her thoughts about Chapman joining the board: “Congratulations Joyce Chapman! You are a much-needed voice for the children of Chicago.” Everyone is excited to see what changes will be in effect that Chapman will be a part of now that she is able to work even more closely with education amongst the youth.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 22, 2022. That will mark Chapman’s first appearance in her new role.

The education scene will look different as Chapman is slated to be part of the board until June 2023.

Written By Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Images Courtesy of TNS Staff