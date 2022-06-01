Johnny Depp Wins $15 Million in Amber Heard Deformation Case

Don't like to read?

Over the last few years, there has been an ongoing case involving ex-wife Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp. He has been involved in this case with his ex-wife, with accusations that have made the world become split into the two. Some people believe that the accusations against Depp are accurate, but some believe the most beloved actor. The case began as Depp was suing his ex-wife Amber for $50 million to clear his name for accusations of domestic abuse and any other sort of defamation toward the former Oscar nominee.

Heard won the divorce settlement that concluded around the late summer of 2016. It culminated in 7 million dollars, which Heard then was to donate the money to charity. Many people thought it would be the end of the Depp-Heard saga. Unfortunately, they were wrong. In 2018 allegations surrounding domestic violence involving her ex-husband which Depp’s representatives and himself have denied even way back in 2016. She set the foundation for this lawsuit and she focuses on the abuse that she says she suffered from Depp.

Finally, the saga may be coming to an end today where people finally have the answers. On May 27, 2022, both Heard and Depp were able to say their closing arguments surrounding the case. In front of a jury today, the verdict is as follows. The court finds Amber Heard guilty of defamation against Depp.

They determined that he was falsely accused surrounding allegations related to the abusive accusations. The op-ed that was written about the supposed domestic violence was about her talking about Depp. The jury says The verdict is in, based on the evidence at hand and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Depp has not been in acting for the past five years due to this case. “The Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise wants Depp to return to the series hopefully some light will be shown on this matter. Amber Heard was recently released from the sequel of “Aquaman” in the last past month. It becomes the question: Where do both actors go from here and who’s legacy will be tarnished from this?

