Marco Rubio, Florida, and Misinformation

I don’t live in Florida, thank God, and I have no idea what voters think about Little Marco Rubio seeking a third term in the Senate this November. He will be facing Democrat, Val Demings, whose position on the issues important to the majority of Americans is in line with the polls.

This will be an interesting race and could decide the balance in the senate, and the outcome of the Electoral College for years to come.

In 2016, insiders claim that Rubio did not plan to run for reelection. Pressure from the RNC convinced him to seek a second term.

Let’s set the record straight.

First elected in 2010, he was one of the first members of the TEA Party to win office under the flag of the Republican Party. Don’t get confused, but the truth is that members of the TEA Party are not Republicans. Their agenda is opposed to the principles of the once Grand Old Party. His election was funded by the Koch brothers and other billionaires whose ambition was to remake our nation into a plutocracy. He was considered the laziest member of the senate, often missing critical votes. His work ethic was called “unacceptable” by his constituents.

In 2016, Rubio was one of 17 members in the Republican “clown car” seeking the Republican presidential nomination. His lack of intelligence proved to be disastrous, as another failure crushed him in the primaries: Donald Trump. Rubio was an embarrassment. This is what he said about Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

“If we’re going to be the party of fear, we’re going to spend some time in the wilderness,” Rubio said. “If we’re the party of fear, with a candidate who basically is trying to prey upon people’s fears to get them to vote for them, I think we’re going to pay a big price in November and beyond.”

He was not wrong, but after Trump was gifted the Electoral College in 2016, he bowed to Trump’s fascist design for America and became another hypocrite.

Today, he supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ fascist and racist agenda for the Sunshine State.

The biggest question is “can he be trusted?” Rubio has created his own persona as a hypocrite, aligned with every other fake Republican as a professional politician whose first priority is not his state or his country.

The “truth lives here,” and I can report the fact that Rubio is not a member of the “party of Lincoln.” He is now a member of the Trump-supported “American Fascist Party.”

This assessment by Rubio and his position today in support of the worst man in America says it all.

“When you’re the most powerful and important nation on earth, you’re not always going to be popular,” he added. “But the question is, are you respected? And I don’t think Donald Trump is going to be respected.” Marco Rubio

I have written this many times and it is true. I miss the Republican Party of the 1950s through the 1970s. As a legitimate political party, they offered ideas and policies which were aligned with the intentions of our founding fathers. Today they oppose the needs and wishes of the majority who elected them and expected them to vote accordingly. This is not a reality today. They are the party of special interests.

Val Demings accurately claims that Rubio’s position on the issues is frequently opposed to the welfare of the people of Florida.

“If there is legislation on the table that is good for Florida…I’m going to support that legislation; if it’s bad for Florida or bad for Floridians, I’m not going to support it,” said Demings, who has served in Congress since 2016. “Time and time again, we have seen (Rubio) play political games.”

Unlike Rubio, she will do the right thing.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

