Trump Is Showing Fear and That Makes Me Very Happy

Trump is a bully. All bullies share cowardice, demanding others fight for them. Bullies frequently possess a low level of intelligence. When exposed, the loss of attention from their minions results in enormous fear and desperation.

This is what is happening with Trump today.

He is under attack from state officials, and under investigation by the federal government for organizing and executing the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021. Recent action by the Pulitzer Prize committee is causing the obese old man to soil his adult diaper.

Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, heavily censored Robert Mueller’s report after investigating alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election campaign. It was nearly a year later that we learned part of the truth. Multiple members of Trump’s staff did indeed meet with Russian agents. One thing no one can deny is Trump is a “control freak.” He is obsessed with knowing everything which happens in his sick little world. He was fully aware of the efforts to help him win the Electoral College.

After the New York Times and the Washington Post received the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the investigation, Donny Boy first became enraged, and then scared to death. He could barely consume his bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. He is now threatening the committee with a lawsuit unless they remove the award from two legitimate members of the fourth estate.

“There is no dispute that the Pulitzer Board’s award to those media outlets was based on false and fabricated information that they published,” the former president said. “The continuing publication and recognition of the prizes on the Board’s website is a distortion of fact and a personal defamation that will result in the filing of litigation if the Board cannot be persuaded to do the right thing on its own.”

This was the statement released on Trump’s behalf, echoing his pitiful attempt to defend himself against the truth. “The truth lives here,” and everything emitted from Trump’s pie hole is a lie. He lacks the ability, to tell the truth.

Much of this ludicrous attempt to defend his crimes is in relation to a recent court loss suffered by Trump and his cronies

Michael Sussman, a former attorney for the Clinton campaign, was accused of lying to the FBI, hiding the fact that he was representing the Clinton campaign. A jury acquitted him on all charges Tuesday.

Trump is not reducing his number of hate rallies. The malignant narcissist desperately needs the attention of his ignorant cult to satisfy a severe case of egomania.

I proudly admit that it pleases me to know that Trump is suffering. He is responsible for the damage to our nation’s reputation around the world. He intentionally divided our country, and that will never be fully repaired. Refusing to take timely action and fight the coming pandemic, he is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in America. Now it’s his turn to feel pain from his crimes against the American people.

I will be the happiest man alive when I never hear the names “Trump” or “Drumpf” again, and never feel it necessary to expose the truth about him in my articles.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

