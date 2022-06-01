Laugh for Hump Day From Trump’s Gubernatorial Candidate in Georgia

Don't like to read?

Trump will be remembered for multiple changes in America, none of them for the better. He is the reason Neo-Nazis have a voice in government in the 21st century. He is the reason racists who previously remained hidden under rocks and hiding in the shadows are openly expressing their hatred. We see them every time Trump holds one of his vapid and boring rallies. Although decades of research into voter fraud reveals that never has it exceeded .012 percent, he began a trend that every unfit Republican uses in their campaigns. This is the situation in the red and perplexing state of Georgia.

In the recent gubernatorial primary in the Peach State, (not to be confused with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “peachtree dish”), Trump’s chosen candidate, David Perdue, was soundly defeated by the incumbent, Brian Kemp, and an even lesser-known fact is that there was another candidate who was an even bigger failure.

Running on a platform of “Jesus Guns Babies,” Kandiss Taylor received just 3.4 percent of the vote. She refuses to concede because like her fascist idol, she is claiming massive voter fraud.

Taylor, a Trump loyalist who campaigned with the slogan “Jesus Guns Babies” and promised to “stand up to the Luciferian Cabal,” simply believes it’s impossible that she lost this spectacularly.

“We have a national data team working on the 2022 primary election fraud. More will be forthcoming,” Taylor campaign spokesperson Christi Maude told The Daily Beast. “Dr. Kandiss Taylor does not concede.”] Is she related to Mike Lindell?

Where do these people come from? I’m glad they don’t live near me or do they? It appears that a new terminal disease is everywhere, it’s called “Trumpism.”

Trumpism has been defined many times, and they are partially correct. I promise that “the truth lives here,” and I am telling you that it is much simpler. If the media is honest, it is based on one thing and one undeniable fact.

The worst and the best of humanity are displayed by our emotions. Feelings of kindness, compassion, and understanding lift our minds, hearts, and our spirit. However, Trumpism exists by encouraging the emotions of anger and hatred and inciting acts of violence, (January 6). Second, it is a fact that the members of Trump’s cult share a belief in white supremacy. That is why Trumpism exists and is both fatal, and futile. These men and women don’t want to change.

Intelligence is a misunderstood word. It has little to do with education. Free thought is inherent in every child born in our nation and embodies common sense. However, I am beginning to believe that there are far more people in our country who decided to cast aside what was given to them at birth and chose ignorance. They reject facts and align themselves with lying politicians who tell what they want to hear and accept it as the truth.

I was born an optimist, but after what has happened to our country over the last few years, I fear that I may die a pessimist.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Hill: The four characteristics of Trumpism

Daily Kos: Trumpy GOP gubernatorial candidate—who got just 3.4% of vote—refuses to concede, because ‘fraud’

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License