U.S. Senate Republicans Block Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act Bill

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked debates on Thursday on a bill by Congress to address the mass shootings of ten Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, by white supremacists and a gunman’s massacre of 19 pupils and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The debate on the bill failed by 47-47 votes and fell short of the 60 vote threshold required to overcome Republican opposition in the 50-50 Senate.

The vote virtually intercepted the bill authorizing federal agencies to track and report domestic terrorism within the U.S., including occurrences linked to white supremacy.

Republicans stated that the legislation was unneeded as Democratic President Joe Biden already had the power to contain his administration’s reaction to violent extremism.

Democrats, on the other hand, claimed the bill was needed to strengthen the federal government’s reaction to violent extremism rising incidents.

They said modifications to such a bill could manage possible gun restrictions.

Mass Shootings

Mass shootings have stirred arguments in Congress in recent years about gun violence, but both parties are highly split on gun restrictions.

Only 35% of Americans have little trust in Congress’ ability to crack the problem.

The House of Representatives handed the domestic terrorism bill last week after the May 14 live-streamed shooting in Buffalo, New York.

On Tuesday, a gunman stormed a Uvalde, Texas school killing 19 young children and two teachers.

Bipartisan Legislation

Some Senate Democrats and Republicans talk through the possibility of bipartisan legislation to manage the mass shootings, including recommendations to extend background appraisals for firearm shoppers and keep guns away from the mentally sick.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that Senator Chris Murphy and five other Democratic lawmakers have reached out to Republicans about possible school and safety measures.

The legislation would require the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department to open offices devoted to domestic terrorism and assemble a task force to manage white supremacy in the U.S. army.

In the last few years, several shooters have picked out neighborhoods of color and sites of worship.

