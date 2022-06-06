Paul Ryan Emerges From Obscurity, and Donald Trump’s Not Happy

Don't like to read?

Paul Ryan was Mitt Romney’s running mate in the 2012 election. After losing, Ryan returned to the House and became our country’s 54th Speaker between 2015 and 2019 when he resigned.

Ryan was flawed in many ways, but his loyalty to his country was never in question. He is speaking out about the lack of courage to do the right thing on the right side of the aisle in the House. He is pointing his finger directly at the fact that only 10 “Republicans” voted to impeach Trump after the failed coup on January 6, 2021.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to vote like Tom but who just didn’t have the guts to do it,” Ryan said of South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, who he had traveled to the state to endorse, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News. “There are a lot of people who say they’re going to vote their conscience, they’re going to vote for the Constitution, they’re going to vote for their convictions but when it gets hard to do that, they don’t do it.”

After Trump’s illegitimate election, Ryan turned his back on his country and served Trump. It was he who pushed through a weak Republican healthcare bill in the House to replace the Affordable Care Act, knowing that it would leave about 24 million Americans with no medical care available to them. It was defeated in the Senate thanks to Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and the late John McCain.

I had many questions in January of 2019 when Ryan resigned. I felt that he had reasons for leaving, but was reluctant to damage his party by telling the truth. Very few Republicans have displayed the courage, to tell the truth about Trump’s many crimes and challenge his vision for our nation’s future.

As you might expect, Trump is throwing another of his infamous tantrums. How dare Ryan tell the truth about his crimes and claim that the 2020 election was fair and secure?

Ryan was recently appointed to the board of directors of Fox News’s parent company, Fox Corporation.

“Did anyone notice that Fox News went lame (bad!) when weak RINO Paul Ryan, who is despised in the Great State of Wisconsin for being ‘a pathetic loser,’ went on the Fox Board[?]” Mr. Trump wrote.

He continued: “They won’t even talk about an obviously rigged 2020 Presidential Election”, before calling on Mr. Ryan to be removed from the Fox Corp’s board of directors.

“The truth lives here,” and Trump is nothing more than a broken record, and little by little his supporters are moving away from the whiny old man. He will be 78 years of age when the election is held in 2024. As we see today, he will be a very old 78 and unfit for any office. Combine this with section three of the 14th amendment which prevents him from running for office by law because he was the “mastermind” behind the insurrection, and the name “Trump” will not be on the ballot.

He will never be forgotten, but not remembered in a good way. His legacy will be a very dark and permanent stain on our nation’s history. The title of his biography will be “The Pretend President Who Almost Ended Democracy Forever.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Independent: Trump slams Paul Ryan as ‘pathetic loser’ after he supports Republican who voted for impeachment

CNN: Paul Ryan just slammed Republicans who didn’t vote to impeach Donald Trump

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License