The Bad Guys in the Story of America Are White, Bible Quoting Men and Women Who Wear a Cross and Wave the Flag

Racists and bigots love to misquote the Bible and ignore the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament. Writing for the Daily Kos, “TheCriticalMind” defined the “two types of Christians” in America.

There are two kinds of Christians in America. There are religious Christians — who honor their Savior by treating others as they want others to treat them. By loving the stranger. And by taking care of the poor and afflicted. And there are political Christians who use a twisted interpretation of the Bible to accumulate power and wealth while whipping the mob into a frenzy by hating on immigrants, minorities, women, and Democrats.]

Right-wing politicians have been doing this for decades. In reality, few of them believe in any religion, they use it to further their own ambitions. These pretenders eliminate the basic teachings of Jesus and the golden rule. He forbade them to judge others and commanded that they always do the right thing. This is not the “Republican way.” Personal gain is priority number one. They have no interest in listening to or serving all 331 million Americans.

Most importantly, they preach anger and hatred, eliminating understanding and compassion. Republicans denounce Blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, women, all men and women who are not pure white, and the entire LGBTQ+ community.

The latter was recently displayed in, of all places, a high school commencement celebration.

In Marion County, Ohio, during the graduation proceedings at River Valley High School, a homophobe by the name of Jim McGuire was giving the commencement address.

The speech was referred to as ‘strange’ from the onset, and then he drifted into spewing his personal prejudices by instructing them to “pursue heterosexual relationships and specified men should be with women and women with men. He encouraged young people to live by ‘Biblical principles.’ He encouraged the public school graduates to devote time to ‘learning God’s word’ and to ‘choose a spouse’ by those principles.” How was this fool raised? The answer is ’very badly.’

There were mixed reactions from the graduates, but most were appalled by such an obvious verbal attack on young men and women, some of them likely members of their own student body.

All prejudices are founded on ignorance. These haters should keep their personal hatred to themselves. Nobody wants to hear their angry opinions, and nobody cares other than their fellow fear mongers. They should crawl back under their rocks like the rest of Trump’s cult.

The truth is that anyone who harbors any form of prejudice is not an American. The Constitution guarantees full equality for all, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or the color of their skin. I would tell each of them that if they do not accept the fact that America is becoming a more diverse nation every day, and pure whites will soon be the minority, leave. You are free to go and join other members of Neo-Nazi organizations in nations that accept your hate-filled beliefs.

It must be horrible to live a life filled with a constant and deep hatred for others. When dark emotions dominate your life, “the truth lives here,” and I can promise you that true love cannot exist when it is surrounded by such dark and destructive emotions. If you claim to be a Christian and harbor these feelings, you do not love anyone else including Jesus Christ.

